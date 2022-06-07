PRG Opens Starwood Rehearsals in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Production Resource Group, LLC (PRG), the world's leading provider of production solutions for entertainment and live events producers, announces the opening of Starwood Rehearsals, a new concept in rehearsal spaces serving Nashville music artists preparing for tour. The Starwood Rehearsals space is a blank slate, allowing for any type of production setup. However, given its location at PRG's Super Depot in LaVergne, Tenn., it provides clients with direct access to the entire suite of PRG equipment and expertise.

Production teams have complete privacy at Starwood Rehearsals with exclusive use of the space and the resources to run through their projects from planning to show day. The new, climate controlled 10,000 square foot facility, boasts a 100ft. by 100ft. rehearsal space, dressing rooms, a green room, board rooms, production offices, and a gallery viewing space. Other venue features include:

two, 400 Amp three-phase Camlock AC Services

50,000-pound distributed rigging capacity

multiple loading docks and drive-up ramps available

four individual dressing rooms/offices with isolated HVAC units from main room

private bathrooms

24/7 secure access

secure bus parking and power available

8 a.m. - 8 p.m. load in / load out access

after-hours access available with advance notice

dedicated artist parking and private entrance

"With so much pent-up demand for the return of concert touring, artists and their management are experiencing a scarcity of suitable rehearsal facilities. With Starwood Rehearsals, we're rounding out our service offering by answering that need," said Randy Hutson, CEO of PRG Music.

From 1986 to 2006, the Starwood Amphitheatre was an outdoor music venue just five miles from PRG's current facility. The Starwood Rehearsals name serves as a homage to Nashville's local culture, the rich history of concert touring, and the iconic artists and their production teams who put on shows at the venue.

PRG quietly opened Starwood Rehearsals this spring, hosting several musicians and groups including Dan + Shay, Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, and Leon Bridges. Demonstrating its flexibility, the space was even used by a corporation to film a video segment for an event.

For more information about Starwood Rehearsals and fees visit https://www.prg.com/page/nash-rehearsal.

ABOUT PRG

Production Resource Group realizes the ideas and vision of creators, producers, designers, performers, and business leaders, working in every form of entertainment and experience. It is the leading solutions provider in the production space, leveraging deep expertise and unsurpassed technology to power events of every scale and, with 62 offices in 28 countries, deliver in every corner of the globe. Capabilities span broadcasting, camera, audio, video, lighting, rigging, scenic and automation, digital services, virtual production, and labor. With over 250 patents and trademarks, PRG innovations have won awards and transformed the entertainment industry. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

