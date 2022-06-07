Metal Pay Launches Digital Assets and Payments Service in Europe, Expanding Reach across 30 New Markets

Metal Pay now available across the EU/EEA

AMSTERDAM, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallicus, a leader in digital assets technology, today announced the expansion of its Metal Pay product across the EU and EEA.

metal pay logo (PRNewswire)

Metal Pay is a simple, secure and free financial app where you can buy and sell over 65 cryptocurrencies and link directly with your cash balance. Metal Pay user funds in the United States are FDIC-insured, and the expansion to Europe will ensure equivalent safeguards through protection in an EEA-authorised credit institution.

"We have been hearing from people across Europe that they wanted us to put Metal Pay into their hands – and I'm thrilled to announce we've done it," said Marshall Hayner , Co-founder and CEO of Metallicus. "We believe ease of use, security and compliance vastly increase the everyday utility of digital assets and unlock the transformative potential of these technologies for everyone from consumers to fintechs and financial institutions."

"The EU is home to numerous fintech SMEs that need to be future-ready. With incoming EU identity verification requirements, Metallicus has the solutions to enable safe, compliant, and secure transactions," said Metallicus' General Manager for Europe, Benedikt Goetz.

Launching Metal Pay wallet in Europe is a natural next step for the San Francisco-based company. This year alone, Metallicus has partnered with London-based Railsbank in the European launch, plus initiated several other partnerships in the EU and US markets to boost utility for banks, businesses and consumers. Fully compliant and licensed, further expansion plans into additional European countries, Australia and Asia are underway.

Key attributes of Metal Pay in Europe include:

Buy and sell crypto, direct deposit paychecks, pay bills

0% fees for USDC purchases

Cash Wallets with unique account/routing numbers

Services enabled by an EMI license in Lithuania and a VASP license in Estonia

User E-money is protected in an EEA-authorised credit institution or the Bank of Lithuania

About Metallicus

Founded in 2016 in San Francisco and available in 45 US states and 31 countries, Metallicus' vision is to create the world's most customer-centric network, bridging traditional banking and digital assets. The company's flagship products include Metal Pay and Proton, the only blockchain with Verified Decentralized Identity. Download the app or learn more at http://Metalpay.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Metallicus