Daiya's Latest Plant-Based Innovations, Inspired by Mediterranean Cheeses, Now Available: Unique Grilling Cheeze Block and a Made-to-Crumble Feta Style Block

From summer grilling to versatile recipe creations year-round, leading plant-based cheese brand inspires new usage occasions for vegans, flexitarians and those simply looking to discover something different

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer's almost here and Daiya is set to delight taste buds with the launch of two new plant-based innovations just in time for BBQs, pool parties and other warm-weather activities. The most-trusted dairy-free cheese in America today announced its Daiya Grilling Cheeze Block, the first plant-based grilling cheeze made with oats and chickpeas, which forms a crispy, golden-burst outer crust without melting away when grilled or fried, and its new Feta Style Block, which crumbles easily—and beautifully!—for use in hot or cold recipes.

"The chance to once again gather with family and friends to reconnect over our favorite foods this summer provides the perfect opportunity to awaken new and exciting culinary experiences with people—and flavors, some new and some familiar—we love," said Dan Hua, vice president of marketing at Daiya. "Our new artisan-inspired cheeze blocks, crafted with wholesome plant-based ingredients for an authentic Mediterranean taste, will inspire new tasty and robust creations and ensure those with dietary restrictions don't have to miss out."

Daiya Grilling Cheeze Block

This truly innovative cheeze—made with certified gluten-free oats and chickpeas and inspired by traditional Halloumi cheese from Cyprus—invites your taste buds to set sail on a new culinary adventure. This one-of-a-kind cheeze isn't prepared like most others: Daiya's Grilling Cheeze Block is meant to be grilled and pan-fried (or even deep-fried or air-fried!), maintaining its shape without melting. Crispy on the outside but creamy on the inside, this unique plant-based grilling cheeze also features tangy notes of herb and garlic throughout and will add an unexpected twist to all your favorite Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Not only is it the perfect addition to grilled burgers and kebabs, but it's also a great compliment to salads, sandwiches, wraps and mezze platters.

Daiya Feta Style Block

Inspired by traditional Feta cheese from Greece, Daiya's versatile and full-of-flavor Feta Style Block will transport you to the sunny seaside of Santorini: salty, tangy and bright with a semi-smooth bite. It is thinner in shape than Daiya's other plant-based blocks, like its recently announced Classic Mozza block, which allows for an easy and satisfying crumbling experience – the favorite way most consumers enjoy feta. Perfect for use in both hot and cold recipes, Daiya Feta Style Blocks are made with certified gluten-free oats and a touch of olive oil—an ideal addition to salads, wraps, bruschetta, pasta, pizzas and more.

According to a recent Bloomberg Intelligence report, the global plant-based food market is expected to reach nearly US $162B in the next decade and could make up to 7.7% of the global protein market by 2030. These strong growth predictions indicate rising demand and Daiya remains committed to delivering on flavorful and versatile category innovations that bring new possibilities to consumers while supporting the planet at the same time.

For more information about the Daiya Grilling Cheeze Block and Daiya Feta Style Block and to find them at a store near you, please visit www.daiyafoods.com.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association-US and The Plant Based Foods of Canada Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Frozen Desserts, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices and Sticks, are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also has a line of shelf-stable products like its Mac & Cheeze, Cheeze Sauce and Dairy-Free Dressings.

Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Kroger, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway and Publix, as well as Sprouts and most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Mexico, Spain, The Netherlands, South Korea, Hong Kong, and more.

For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com , become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram .

