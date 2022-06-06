Conco Drivers Unanimously Ratify First Contract with Teamsters Local 174

New contract provides life-changing benefits to newly-organized group

TUKWILA, Wash., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the weekend, Conco drivers voted unanimously to ratify a first contract, which will cover the group of 10 for the next three years. The agreement is one of the strongest first contracts ever negotiated at Local 174, and marks a major victory for the workers who deliver construction materials. In addition to providing many of the normal staples of a Teamster contract such as a grievance procedure and seniority rights, the new agreement also includes an economic package one normally sees only in mature union contracts.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

The new agreement raises worker wages substantially, with most seeing double-digit increases in their hourly pay. They will also move from an unaffordable company medical plan into Teamster medical fully paid by the employer, and in a stunning victory demonstrating the value of their unique skills, the workers will immediately receive double-digit payments into the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Trust. The difference these improvements will make for these new Teamsters and their families is life-changing.

The group first organized with Teamsters Local 174 in September of 2021, and contract negotiations between Conco management and the Teamsters progressed steadily but slowly until May of 2022, when a tentative agreement was reached. The resulting contract exceeded workers' own expectations for their first union contract, leading to a unanimous ratification.

"This incredible and strong first contract shows what is possible when management is willing to recognize the value of their workers and the service they provide," said Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks. "These new Teamsters showed incredible strength and solidarity, and in return, Conco management stepped up and agreed to treat them with the respect they deserve. This new contract will truly improve their lives on a fundamental level, and will make Conco a better place to work. This is the kind of victory we can all be proud of, and we look forward to continuing a productive and fruitful relationship with this company going forward."

Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 8,600 working men and women in Seattle and the surrounding areas. "Like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TeamstersLocal174.

Contact:

Jamie Fleming, (425) 281-0166

jfleming@teamsters174.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Local 174