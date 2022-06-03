HSN Launches Private Label Farm House Décor Brand, Emryn House

The lifestyle retailer leverages in-house design team to launch 14th private label brand

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HSN®, a leader in livestream shopping and video storytelling, today announced the launch of Emryn House, a home collection designed for customers who appreciate the vintage look and feel of classic farmhouse décor with a modern twist. Later this year, HSN is set to expand its private label portfolio with two more home brands as the company continues to offer the consumer a variety of relevant and trending goods within the home category.

The Emryn House brand was developed by an in-house team of HSN designers and created for the HSN customer, 40% of whom have identified farmhouse as their preferred décor style. Through unique textiles and meant-to-be-noticed details, Emryn House takes advantage of this sought-after design trend by blending the traditional farmhouse feel with modern touches. Additionally, each piece has a story on how it was inspired, and the products are coordinated to complement each other for a more complete design.

HSN currently houses a portfolio of 14 private label brands across categories from home and culinary to tech. HSN develops private label and exclusive brands through its in-house Design, Development and Global Sourcing team, which includes designers and sourcing experts who bring differentiated new brands and products to life. This team leverages insights gleaned from HSN's proprietary consumer research and the brand's unique, tight connection with its customers, with multiple live interactions happening with customers moment-by-moment across HSN's platforms.

"From décor to kitchen tools, our customers rely on HSN's growing roster of private label brands to deliver superior quality and performance as well as unique items that they can't find elsewhere," says Rob Robillard, Chief Merchandising Officer, HSN. "The Emryn House brand will provide a fresh and colorful take on this popular home aesthetic, bringing our customers unique and on-trend décor, bedding, and lighting to update their homes."

On-air, at HSN.com, and on digital streaming platforms, customers can explore the Emryn House collection, which includes sheets, comforters, quilts, throw blankets, decorative pillows, bed skirts, faux plants, lanterns, wall hangings, flameless candles, furniture, wreaths, and mirror lamps. Pricing ranges from $39.95 to $229.95.

Emryn House will continue to expand its assortment throughout the year, introducing new Americana and Harvest-themed lines to the collection.

Shop Emryn House on www.hsn.com (key words: Emryn House).

