Fasoo Highlights its Zero-Trust Data Security Platform at Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit 2022

BETHESDA, Md., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security, will demonstrate the latest advancements in sensitive document security and compliance at the 2022 Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit, June 7 through 10 in the Washington DC area. Fasoo will showcase its unified Data Security Platform that implements a true zero-trust architecture to help organizations maintain security and privacy in today's remote and hybrid work world without compromising productivity.

"True zero-trust must extend beyond just access to include controls over the use of the data and universal lifetime monitoring," stated John Herring, President and CEO of Fasoo Inc. "Fasoo's approach implements explicit and adaptive access to, control over, and traceability of sensitive files so security and compliance safeguards are persistently enforced no matter where the file travels."

Fasoo's core technology works to protect, control, and track sensitive documents at rest, in transit, and in use throughout the entire document lifecycle. By encrypting files and adding controls over its use, you can limit editing, printing, and sharing of sensitive content with unauthorized users both inside and outside your organization. A content ID embedded with each file provides the ultimate traceability and file monitoring enabling a single, universal log of all file access and usage.

Fasoo Data Security Platform (DSP) uses these zero-trust principles to enable a unified and highly automated capability to discover, classify, protect, govern and monitor sensitive files. Controls are extended and enforced as sensitive files move throughout cloud services and when collaborating and sharing data with internal and external parties.

"We expect a number of Gartner analyst presentations at the conference will address the rapidly advancing enterprise trend to adopt data security platforms," Herring said. "Simplifying operations and automating processes to eliminate user errors are just a few of the benefits our customers are experiencing."

