DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Dr. Eng. Ehab M. Eldemeri as Director, Africa & GCC Countries

Dr. Eldemeri brings extensive optical engineering and business expertise to DarkPulse as the Company continues its expansion across the Middle East and Africa

HOUSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) ("DarkPulse" and the "Company"), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring of laser sensing systems which provide a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Dr.Eng. Ehab M. Eldemeri as Director, Africa & GCC Countries.

Dr. Eldemeri is a successful entrepreneur, Artificial Intelligence Projects Manager (AIPM), Optical Systems & Business Development expert with over 23 years' experience in project management and infrastructure. Coupled with hands-on service provisioning for large enterprises in heavy industry, telecom, oil and gas, ports, commercial, residential, hospitality, and aviation sectors across multiple continents, his outstanding record of success brings new capabilities to DarkPulse. His flexibility in adapting to change, ability to work effectively with a wide range of people in highly demanding situations, and ability to thrive in fluid environments while remaining pragmatic and focused makes him an excellent candidate for his position. Dr. Eldemeri is known as a highly ethical, trustworthy, and persuasive communicator with exceptional relationship management skills with the ability to relate to people at any level of business management, optical sciences, and engineering. His demonstrated ability to build new territories and expand opportunities towards the achievement of stated targets will assist the Company during its continued expansion into new markets and territories throughout the Middle East and Africa.

"I am very pleased to announce that Dr. Eldemeri has joined DarkPulse as our Director, Africa and GCC Countries," said Dennis M. O'Leary, Chairman and CEO of DarkPulse. Mr. O'Leary continued, "as we enter the GCC and Africa markets, having a local expert assist the Company's efforts toward operations in these key markets and industries and accelerate the adoption of our technology offerings is a key metric. Dr. Ehab brings to DarkPulse incredible depth of knowledge in large scale technology projects and management experience. I look forward to working more closely together."

The Company continues to explore additional potential opportunities in strategic locations worldwide with the goal of accelerating the adoption of its DarkPulse Technology Products and expand its global market position.

About DarkPulse , Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company's technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company's ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

