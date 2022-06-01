Spin Master Teams Up with Inner-City Arts Students in Pursuit of Amplifying Diversity Through Creative Play

Spin Master Teams Up with Inner-City Arts Students in Pursuit of Amplifying Diversity Through Creative Play

Developed in collaboration with 6ix Academy, the Truly You! Character Creator™ set reimagines a traditional play pattern celebrating diversity and inclusion

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, is putting a diversity spin onto a traditional play pattern with the launch of the Truly You! Character Creator™ set. Developed in collaboration with the Toronto-based 6ix Academy, an award-winning, inner-city business and arts program that spearheads social justice pursuits, the all-new fashion illustration set aims to celebrate diversity and inclusion through play.

The Truly You! Character Creator™ set aims to celebrate diversity and inclusion through play. (CNW Group/Spin Master) (PRNewswire)

Inspired by fashion design plates, where kids mix characters in a variety of outfits, swapping their looks from head to toe, the 6ix Academy students approached Spin Master with an opportunity to infuse greater representation to this once traditional play pattern. Together, with consultation from an external diversity agency, Truly You! Character Creator was born, featuring an inclusive collection of six individuals, each with their own character card that speaks to their unique identities.

Kids can learn about the character backgrounds, trace outlines from head to toe in a variety of outfits, creating diverse identities with different interests. Characters include:

A young indigenous designer from the Sioux Nation who loves to feature elements of her culture through her fashion designs. This character was based on one of the 6ix Academy student inventors.

A gender fluid content creator and advocate for mental health who lives their life as their most authentic self.

An astronaut who chases her dreams of exploring space and increasing representation of Black women in STEM careers.

A Paralympic athlete and strong advocate for children with disabilities.

A non-binary frontline healthcare worker who provides consistent and compassionate healthcare to all people.

A Muslim fashion and beauty influencer who uses her modest fashion and passion for makeup and photography to express her identity and creativity.

"When we first met with the 6ix Academy, we were so inspired by their fresh take on a classic activity toy we quickly joined forces to bring Truly You! Character Creator set from concept to consumers," said Jennifer Skewes, Vice President and Global Brand Team Leader, Activities & Building Sets at Spin Master. "Designed for kids by kids, we hope that children feel included and inspired by the Truly You! Character Creator set, mixing and matching to explore characters that are as diverse as the communities we live in."

"Students enrolled in the 6ix Academy are a new generation of mindful thinkers and progressive doers," said Rebecca Dileo, Creative Director at CTA's 6ix Academy. "Student passion for social justice activism is woven into art projects and put into action through extracurricular programming such as AIM (ARTivism Inclusivity Movement). We approach all projects through an "ARTivism" lens and ensure student voice and vision are front and centre within the curriculum."

The Truly You! Character Creator set is available exclusively on Amazon.com and Amazon.ca beginning June 1 with a suggested retail price of $19.99 USD / $24.99 CAN and is recommended for ages 8 and up.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

Truly You! Character Creator™ set features an inclusive collection of six individuals, each with their own character card that speaks to their unique identities. (CNW Group/Spin Master) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spin Master