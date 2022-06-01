ScholarPath Brings Scott Morris on as Leadership Consultant

ST PETERS, Mo., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarPath, an education platform designed to help high school students pursue a future true to their talents and passions is pleased to welcome Scott Morris as a leadership consultant for the company. ScholarPath's co-founder, Doug Mitchell, will remain at the company and serve as both the chief executive officer and chief revenue officer. In his new role, Morris will be responsible for developing and strengthening the business processes and managing the day-to-day operations.

Morris has over 30 years of experience dedicated to helping employers develop and implement scaling strategies that have led to significant growth rates. He has significant background in strategy, business development, mergers and acquisitions and division president roles. Morris has served in various B2B and B2C industries including manufactured products or components, software, and technology, worked for four private equity-owned businesses, assisted in the sale of three employers, and was part of two IPOs. Most recently, Scott led global Corporate Development & Strategy, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, at Xplor Technologies.

"Scott brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge, expertise and talent to the team that will reinforce and strengthen ScholarPath's mission to help students find their next steps," said Mitchell. "We are excited to welcome Scott to the organization and look forward to continuing to serve and support our partners."

ScholarPath is a transformational tool that helps students find their ideal career pathway and plan for life after high school. The platform connects students directly with colleges, employers and recruiters to identify their best next steps and find real opportunities.

"The assistance offered by ScholarPath is becoming increasingly essential in today's society where career, school and candidate options are abundant and potentially overwhelming," said Morris. "I am proud to join an organization that not only supports an important mission but has cultivated a team of employees that are each just as passionate about the mission and services provided."

About ScholarPath

MyScholar's ScholarPath is a workforce development social network tool for high school students. By building an ecosystem for students, colleges, employers and the military, ScholarPath is changing how high school students plan their future and how high school talent is recruited. The organization helps high school students find their right path, whether that be college, the workforce, or the military. Founded by an experienced team of educators and technologists, ScholarPath launched in multiple St. Louis high schools during the 2020/2021 school year, in conjunction with area chambers of commerce, employers, unions and the military. To learn more about ScholarPath's mission, visit www.scholarpath.com.

