Riceland Healthcare expanding its services in the Stafford, TX area.

HOUSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riceland Healthcare is an integrated network of physicians, ER, critical care hospital, hospice, home health, imaging centers, surgery centers, and other services dedicated to providing the highest quality, affordable patient care across Southeast Texas and is well known to be a premier healthcare system and has now expanded its services in the Stafford, Texas, area to include urgent care and family medicine clinic. People who live in Stafford. TX and surrounding areas can now find increased access to expanded urgent care hours right in their backyard.

Riceland Healthcare (PRNewswire)

Riceland Urgent care services are a convenient alternative for addressing pressing healthcare needs. This clinic provides comprehensive and preventative healthcare services for individuals and families and will also offer treatment for job-related injuries and illnesses. Riceland Urgent Care can give the same level of care in primary care clinics without the long wait for an appointment and can handle more in-house services with an on-site lab and x-ray equipment.

Riceland Urgent Care is a walk-in clinic with extended hours open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riceland Urgent care is located at 3623 S Main Street #109, Stafford, TX 77477 . This is the first time Riceland Healthcare has expanded into the urgent care business and plans to open 20 more Urgent Care via a franchise model in the greater Houston area and 100 locations within two years.

"Our goal is to expand convenient care options throughout the state of Texas and provide better continuity of care." We have developed business models and operating standards that will prove successful, says Tahir Javed, the founder, and CEO of Riceland Healthcare system.

