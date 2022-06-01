North America's Largest Fertility Provider Celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Inception Fertility™ Celebrates LGBTQ+ families, aspiring parents and encourages everyone to know, understand their fertility options

HOUSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An organization committed to helping everyone understand their fertility options, Inception Fertility™ – the largest comprehensive fertility care and services provider in North America – celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Month (June 2022) through its A Lifetime of Pride and Joy campaign.

A Lifetime of Pride and Joy celebrates and encourages family equality by raising awareness around the accessibility of fertility care among the LGBTQ+ population. The campaign includes the opportunity for members of the queer community, single or partnered, to share their own experiences of family building and help promote the message of inclusivity by sharing their own stories of pride and joy on their social media pages with the hashtag #prideandjoy.

A Lifetime of Pride and Joy is also an educational platform, highlighting the different assisted reproductive medicine options available to the LGBTQ+ community to build their own families. Aspiring parents can use the site to request more information and be connected with a leading fertility specialist.

"Inception Fertility is dedicated to helping every individual and couple, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, understand their reproductive healthcare choices and experience the lifetime of pride and joy that comes with having a baby," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. Nicole Braley, Chief Marketing Officer of Inception Fertility, continued, "We are honored to support the LGBTQ+ community and guide them through their options, explain the advances in fertility science and connect them with compassionate reproductive experts to make their dreams of parenthood a reality."

According to FamilyEquality.org, the gap between non-LGBTQ millennials and LGBTQ millennials who are actively planning to grow their families is closing (55% vs 48%). More interestingly, 63% of LGBTQ people who are planning families expect to use assisted reproductive technology, including surrogacy, foster care or adoption to become parents. Thanks to advances in infertility science, access to innovative technologies and the availability of compassionate reproductive experts, this dream is becoming more of a reality for many aspiring parents in the LGBTQ+ community.

To learn more about A Lifetime of Pride and Joy, please visit pridejoybaby.com.

About Inception Fertility ™

Inception Fertility ™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Its growing family of national organizations is an ecosystem of care, which touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility. Through this unique ecosystem, Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible to exceed patient expectations.

