DynaRisk successfully closes seed round to meet rapidly increasing market demand for risk management tools, data, and insights to streamline cyber insurance sales and improve loss ratios

DynaRisk successfully closes seed round to meet rapidly increasing market demand for risk management tools, data, and insights to streamline cyber insurance sales and improve loss ratios

LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber-InsureTech company DynaRisk today announced the successful close of its seed round. The UK-based company has raised over $7m of capital since it's launch and in the past year has scaled operations across Europe and North America.

DynaRisk raises capital for growth (PRNewswire)

"Since founding, DynaRisk has been at the forefront of mitigating risk for personal and commercial cyber insurers, reinsurers and MGAs" said CEO Andrew Martin. "Being able to offer our clients new ways to protect their policyholders in this increasingly fraught cyber landscape is central to our mission. We couldn't be happier to have the backing of our investors to continue growing our product suite."

DynaRisk partners with clients like Chubb, Canopius, Hiscox, Ascot and BOXX Insurance to improve loss ratios while engaging insureds and streamlining renewals.

This new round of funding will be used to meet the growth demand for its existing products, expand geographically and develop new products to widen the company's reach.

About DynaRisk:

DynaRisk is the first intelligence led Cyber-Insuretech provider for both personal and commercial business lines. With the largest dataset of its kind, DynaRisk has cyber intelligence data on 450 million companies globally of any size.

The company helps MGAs, MGUs, and (re)insurers become more profitable by providing risk management tools and data to improve loss ratios while deepening insured engagement. DynaRisk helps brokers grow new business and streamline renewals by providing valuable data and insights on any company globally to help demonstrate the need for cyber insurance.

DynaRisk's solutions can be white labelled for partners and support multiple languages. APIs are also available to integrate the company's solutions into clients' policy administration, sales, underwriting and risk management systems.

The solutions are both included with cyber insurance policies and sold without insurance via agents and managed service providers. DynaRisk products are deployed in 8 markets around the world protecting 10,000s of consumers and over 4,000 businesses.

For more information, visit https://dynarisk.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830469/DynaRisk.jpg

Paul Finnigan

DynaRisk (Zen Risk Ltd)

paul@dynarisk.com

+44 7715 767839

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DynaRisk