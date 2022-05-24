Okera Partners with D.A.T.A. to Help Raise Funds to Supply Ukraine Citizen's with Desperately Needed Lifesaving First Aid Kits

Data privacy, governance, & security leader teams up with technology communities at AIRSIDE to support Kyiv School of Economics Charitable Foundation and their efforts in Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Okera, the Universal Data Authorization company, today announced that it has joined forces with Data and Tech Aid (D.A.T.A.), a volunteer community formed by individuals and businesses with roots in data & analytics and technology, to support the organization's goal of providing medical relief to the people in Ukraine. Together, their goal is to support the Kyiv School of Economics Charitable Foundation (KSE CF) by purchasing 10,000 medical kits, worth $1 million in 6 weeks.

To hear from founding committee member of D.A.T.A., Dmytro Lugovyi who shares the story of his family still in Ukraine visit or click here to learn more about the effort and to donate to the cause.

The primary danger for civilians at war in Ukraine is death from blood loss caused by shrapnel wounds after the shelling. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has confirmed to KSE the need for up to 300,000 kits specifically to stop blood loss, as thousands of lives could be saved if catastrophic bleeding is stopped quickly. The cost of one delivered medical kit is $100 which includes the price of the first aid kit from the supplier, transportation costs to Ukraine, unexpected expenses including customs, and price fluctuations.

"If a bomb dropping in Ukraine doesn't kill you and your family, the largest threat to life of civilians is blood loss," said Rob Howes, Founder at D.A.T.A. "We are mobilizing the data & analytics and technology communities to come together and raise money to help Ukrainian citizens because, together, we can achieve more. One kit can save one life so by uniting behind this single cause we will buy 10,000 blood loss medical kits worth $1 million in 6 weeks."

At the hybrid AIRSIDE Live 2022 event, representatives from D.A.T.A. will present a keynote titled D.A.T.A. Fundraising Initiative: Help Save Lives in Ukraine by Raising $1M for 10,000 Medical Kits and join Okera in a fundraising challenge to meet their charitable donation goals. To register for the live or virtual event or to contribute the cause visit: https://dataandtechaid.com

The Kyiv School of Economics Charitable Foundation (KSE CF) was established in 2007 as a subsidiary of its non-profit corporation in the United States. Originally, focused on providing scholarships for its students. Working directly with the Government of Ukraine, other funds, and multiple volunteer organizations, KSE CF has established itself as one of the largest humanitarian aid foundations providing vital medicines and food, to those in Ukraine. Kyiv School of Economics is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation registered in Washington DC, EIN 52-2264611.

About Data and Tech Aid (D.A.T.A.)

Founded by Rob Howes in response to the Ukraine crisis, the Data and Tech Aid (D.A.T.A.) is a volunteer community formed of individuals and businesses with roots in data & analytics and technology. It was formed to unite tech professionals and to pool resources to make a bigger difference together. With the backing of a number of high-profile business leaders and organizations including Peter Jackson, Peter Grindrod CBE, Barry Panayi and the EDM Council, their mission is to conduct fundraising via individual and corporate donations. To learn more, donate or join the effort visit https://dataandtechaid.com/ or follow on Twitter or LinkedIn

About Okera

Okera, the Universal Data Authorization company, helps modern, data-driven enterprises accelerate innovation, minimize data security risks, and demonstrate regulatory compliance. The Okera Dynamic Access Platform automatically enforces universal fine-grained access control policies. This allows employees, customers, and partners to use data responsibly, while protecting them from inappropriately accessing data that is confidential, personally identifiable, or regulated. Okera's robust audit capabilities and data usage intelligence deliver the real-time and historical information that data security, compliance, and data delivery teams need to respond quickly to incidents, optimize processes, and analyze the performance of enterprise data initiatives. Okera began development in 2016 and now dynamically authorizes access to hundreds of petabytes of sensitive data for the world's most demanding F100 companies and regulatory agencies. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky Security, and Felicis Ventures. For more information, visit www.okera.com or contact info@okera.com, or connect with the team on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

