JDC Group Forms Partnership with SAP Treasury and Cash Management Specialist Firm Carlson Cash

ATLANTA, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, and SAP Treasury and Cash Management consulting firm Carlson Cash, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable JDC Group to offer its clients specialization in SAP Treasury and Cash Management projects.

Since 2005, JDC Group has earned a national reputation as one of the leading technology workforce solutions providers, helping companies drive successful SAP transformation initiatives by delivering scalable, flexible solutions. A silver partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program, JDC Group provides architecture, migration, and implementation programs utilizing highly specialized SAP consultants and practitioners with a focus across multiple industries.

Carlson Cash's experience and expertise in SAP Treasury and Cash Management further augment the capabilities and specializations that JDC Group offers its clients.

"There is a demand for SAP Treasury and Cash Management services that is currently being underserved in the market," said JDC Group President Greg Beyer. "One of our core strategies is to identify partners with the specialized skillsets and experience to fill those gaps and enhance what our team already offers so that we can more succinctly meet the full spectrum of client needs. Carlson Cash's expertise and laser focus on SAP Treasury and Cash Management, as well as its stellar reputation for delivering successful outcomes, offer synergies with our way of doing business."

"We're excited to partner with JDC Group for SAP Treasury and Cash Management, as well as to introduce the company to our own clients seeking broader enterprise SAP solutions and services," said Luke Carlson, managing partner of Carlson Cash. "Because of our specialized focus, we understand the importance of having a knowledgeable expert with the experience to successfully manage complex projects that are mission-critical to an organization—including initiatives for optimizing capital management and mitigating risk."

Carlson Cash consultants offer combined experience of 15-plus years exclusively in SAP Treasury and Cash Management. The firm holds SAP Global Certification for SAP Treasury S/4HANA.

About Carlson Cash

Carlson Cash is a Minneapolis-based consulting firm and an SAP recognized leader specializing in SAP Treasury, Cash Management, & Bank Integration consulting. Carlson Cash was started in 2017 by a team of SAP Treasury consultants that identified a need in the marketplace for a company whose sole focus is the successful implementation of SAP Treasury, Cash Management and Bank Integration. Prior to starting Carlson Cash, the founding members spent their careers consulting on SAP Treasury and Cash Management projects. We combine the understanding and application of treasury operations, finance, accounting, and the underlying IT infrastructure to aid in your process improvement and transformation initiatives. To learn more visit www.carlsoncash.com.

About JDC Group

JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, is one of North America's fastest-growing SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Services providers. JDC Group has earned a reputation among its clients for being a trusted business partner for supporting major SAP transformation programs to drive operational and financial success. With a focus on SAP Advisory, SAP Implementation Consulting, SAP Support, and IT Staffing, JDC Group brings extensive SAP and technology workforce solutions experience to address our customers' business challenges. To learn more visit www.jdc-group.com.

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services and one of Dallas Fort Worth's fastest-growing technology workforce and consulting services providers. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP, UKG, & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the SIA Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S. and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and was the recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing for both Client and Talent Satisfaction.

