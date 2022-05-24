Fathom Holdings Launches Veteran Division

-- Online Real Estate Brokerage Dedicated to Servant-Leadership to Enhance Support and Career Opportunities for Military Personnel --

CARY, N.C., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced it has established a new veteran division that will provide specialized resources, support and opportunities for Fathom's current and former military service members, as well as resources for veteran home buyers and sellers, and those still on active duty.

Fathom Holdings Enhances Support and Career Opportunities for Military Personnel. (PRNewswire)

"Service to home and country is more than a saying, it is a calling," said Josh Harley, CEO of Fathom, and veteran service member of the U.S. Marine Corps. "As we approach Memorial Day, we think about the men and women who offered their lives as the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms in this country and across the world. At Fathom, we recognize and honor the sacrifice of our fallen service members and the service of all military members who were prepared to make that sacrifice should they be called. It is with that dedication and devotion to service that Fathom launched this new division to better serve our veteran community, both within each of our companies and across the veteran clients we serve. Our new veteran division is designed to better equip our veteran real estate agents and loan officers through specialized resources, referral networks, and branding. We will also be providing resources and information for the veteran community at large as we help guide them to available programs and support at the federal, state, and local levels."

Guided by an advisory committee of active and retired U.S. military service members and company executives, Fathom's new veteran division will provide current and former military service members with a comprehensive range of resources and programs, such as targeted lead generation, tuition reimbursement, mentoring, and a referral network. With distinct recognition at all Fathom events, veterans also will be provided with specially designed marketing materials to identify their military service, which include branded logos and graphics for use in social media, videos, website promotion, yard signage, and more. The division will also aggregate and educate veteran home buyers and sellers on special programs available at the federal, state, and local levels to encourage greater homeownership.

"We will continue to add and refine services as our veteran division evolves," added Harley, who also sits on the new division's advisory committee. "We are excited and honored to be able to support our veteran community in this way and believe the division's resources, along with the special distinction of service, will help our agents and loan officers generate more business while providing a better experience and more opportunities for our veteran clients."

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to help its agents and loan officers generate more business. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: risks related to using our cash for the stock repurchase program, including potential limitations on our ability to grow; risks associated with making and integrating acquisitions; technology risks; risks in effectively managing rapid growth in our business; reliance on key personnel; competitive risks; our need to attain profitability and/or raise additional funds for operations and future growth; and the others set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Form 10-K as filed with the SEC and supplemented from time to time in other Company filings made with the SEC. Copies of our Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson Inc.

gmedici@pondel.com

(310) 279-5980

Investor Relations Contacts:

Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman

PondelWilkinson Inc.

investorrelations@fathomrealty.com

(310) 279-5980

Marco Fregenal

President and CFO

Fathom Holdings Inc.

investorrelations@fathomrealty.com

(888) 455-6040

(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fathom Realty