Clayman Thyroid Center Celebrates World Thyroid Day as the World's Leading Thyroid Surgery Destination

Every year on May 25th, World Thyroid Day highlights one of the body's most important glands which causes widespread disease across the globe. As America's highest volume thyroid surgery center, and the leading destination for surgery for thyroid cancer world-wide, the Clayman Thyroid Center joins endocrinologists around the globe in educating the public on the role of the thyroid in their overall health.

Surgeon Experience is Related to Cure Rates

The Center's primary teaching point this year is that cure rates for thyroid cancer are directly related to the experience of the surgeon. Surgeons who perform hundreds of thyroid cancer operations annually have dramatically higher cure rates than surgeons who do not. Case in point – Corina. Corina is a young woman from Cyprus who recently traveled across the world to have a second surgery for her papillary thyroid cancer after experiencing complications. Her original operation by a surgeon who only performs thyroid cancer surgery several times per month left her with an incomplete cancer removal and residual cancer in her neck.

"I learned about Dr. Gary Clayman by searching online for the best doctor that could handle a second/revision operation for thyroid cancer," said Corina. "At this point, I did not trust any surgeon. I watched videos online, read all the testimonials, read through his career achievements and experience and I was really impressed. Traveling overseas in order to be treated by the best doctors is a very easy decision for someone who had a traumatic surgical experience like myself. It was worth all the temporary inconvenience for having a cancer-free future with no more complications."

Unfortunately, this is all too common with one in ten early-stage thyroid cancer patients suffering from an incomplete removal of their cancer. It is of critical importance that the initial surgery for any thyroid cancer must be the most complete surgery as possible. An "incomplete" surgery compromises the ability to control disease, causes the need for additional surgery, increases the risks of further surgery and potentially compromises survival. Only the world's most experienced thyroid surgeons should operate on patients with recurrent or persistent thyroid cancer. These types of cases make up about 10% of the Clayman Thyroid Center's business.

The Clayman Thyroid Center performs a full evaluation of every patient prior to surgery, presenting a personalized treatment plan built on a foundation of the right operation, for the right tumor, for the right patient. This thorough evaluation includes neck lymph node mapping by dedicated thyroid ultrasound techs with case experience exceeding 40,000, dedicated endocrine pathologists onsite, one hour pathology turn around on thyroid and lymph node biopsies, biopsy lesions as small as 1mm and more. Same-day evaluation and surgery is available for patients who are traveling or on a tight timeline.

When asked what advice she had for others in the same situation, Corina suggested "choose a surgical team wisely so you can solve your health issues and avoid any physical and psychological burden of surgical errors and persistence of disease."

She continued, "I advise people to choose a surgeon based on testimonials of treated patients that had a follow up a year after their first surgery. Do not choose a surgeon based on any doctor's recommendation because most probably doctors will recommend someone they know based on their preference/friendship regardless of if they are a good surgeon or not. If you do not know any patient with a similar diagnosis that was treated or you cannot find any testimonials, it is better to choose a doctor that specializes solely on thyroid related issues (not a general surgeon). I strongly recommend that other folks with thyroid disease, no matter their location, seek care at the Clayman Thyroid Center."

Global Travel for Expert Treatment of Thyroid Cancer

Since World Thyroid Day last year, the Clayman Thyroid Center has seen patients from 49 countries, six continents, and all 50 states. Since moving into its new home at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Florida just 4 months ago, their surgeons have seen patients from 35 countries. In just one day, its surgeons consulted with patients from Sweden, England, Qatar, Bangladesh, India and Egypt.

The Clayman Thyroid Center's caseload offers insight into the return of medical tourism on a global scale following the pandemic's shuttering of international travel. Medical tourism is a multi-billion-dollar industry in the US annually, with patients from all over the world traveling to the US to have specialty surgery at centers of medical excellence.

Finding the best surgeon is a patient's most difficult task, but the brand-new Hospital for Endocrine Surgery hopes to ease the burden. The state-of-the-art facility is the first of its kind and is solely dedicated to the surgical treatment of thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal tumors and cancer. Now calling the hospital home are the world-renowned surgeons of the Clayman Thyroid Center, Norman Parathyroid Center, Carling Adrenal Center and Scarless Thyroid Surgery Center, uniting to become the world's highest volume endocrine surgery practice.

The Clayman Thyroid Center is a full-service thyroid surgery center, offering the most advanced forms of thyroid surgery for all types of thyroid tumors, from small thyroid nodules to large goiters and complex thyroid cancer. Founded by Dr Gary Clayman, former Chief of Endocrine Surgery at MD Anderson, the Clayman Thyroid Center is widely known as America's leading thyroid surgery center performing nearly 2,000 thyroid operations annually.

About the Clayman Thyroid Center:

Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the US who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness, and cosmetic and functional outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care.

