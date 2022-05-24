Biocytogen/Eucure Biopharma to Present Clinical Data from YH003 (anti-CD40 mAb) and YH001 (anti-CTLA-4 mAb) Trials at 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

BEIJING, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eucure Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("Biocytogen"), today announced that it will present two posters at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago, IL and virtually from June 3-7, 2022. The posters describe updates from two phase I clinical studies in Australia for internally developed monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) YH003 (anti-CD40, abstract # 2603) and YH001 (anti-CTLA-4, abstract # 2602). Both YH003 and YH001 demonstrate favorable safety and tolerability profiles and preliminary efficacy when administered in combination with anti-PD-1 mAbs to patients with advanced solid tumors.

The details of the presentations are as follows:

Title A phase I open-label, dose escalation of YH003, an anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody, in combination with toripalimab (anti-PD-1 mAb) in patients with advanced solid tumors. Corresponding author Dr. Jermaine Coward Trial NCT04481009 Abstract number 2603 Session Poster Session 3: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Title A first-in-human phase I dose escalation of YH001, an anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody (mAb), in combination with toripalimab (anti-PD-1 mAb) in patients with advanced solid tumors. Corresponding author Dr. Vinod Ganju Trial NCT04357756 Abstract number 2602 Session Poster Session 3: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Both posters will be presented in-person on Sunday, June 5 from 8:00 AM–11:00 AM CT.

About YH003

YH003 is a humanized IgG2 agonistic CD40 antibody. Whether used as a single agent or in combination with anti-PD-1 mAb drugs, YH003 demonstrated strong anti-tumor effects against multiple tumor models in Biocytogen's humanized CD40 mice, without exhibiting hepatotoxicity or other toxicities. Pharmacodynamic studies in mice indicate that YH003 significantly increased the infiltration of anti-tumor T cells into tumors. Currently, YH003 is undergoing phase II multi-regional clinical trials (MRCTs) for the treatment of patients with unresectable/metastatic melanoma and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

About YH001

YH001 is an anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody. CTLA-4 is a key target for tumor immunotherapies, due to the potential to enhance the immune response to tumor cells and promote removal of regulatory T cells from the tumor microenvironment. Blocking the inhibitory signals from both CTLA-4 and PD-1 to enhance the anti-tumor responses is considered a promising tumor immunotherapy, as they control different types of T cells. Currently, YH001 is undergoing phase II MRCTs for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Moreover, Biocytogen/Eucure Biopharma has entered into a collaborative partnership agreement with TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) for the development of YH001 for multiple oncology indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, in North America.

About Eucure Biopharma

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocytogen, Eucure Biopharma undertakes the mission of clinical development for Biocytogen's R&D pipelines. Relying on a strong clinical development team and extensive clinical development experience, Eucure Biopharma focuses on antibody drug therapy for oncology and other indications. The company has established a product pipeline for more than 10 targets, with two products in phase II MRCT and two in phase I. For more information, please visit www.eucure.com.

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Using its proprietary RenMabTM /RenLite® mouse platforms for fully human monoclonal and bispecific antibody development, Biocytogen has integrated its in vivo drug efficacy screening platforms and strong clinical development expertise to streamline the entire drug development process. Biocytogen is undertaking a large-scale project to develop antibody drugs for more than 1000 targets, known as Project Integrum, and has entered ongoing collaborations with dozens of partners worldwide to produce a variety of first-in-class and/or best-in-class antibody drugs. The company's pipeline includes 12 core products, among which two products are in phase II MRCTs and two products are in phase I. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai, Boston, USA and Heidelberg, Germany. For more information, please visit www.biocytogen.com.

