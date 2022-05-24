Are You Team Ketchup or Team Mustard? Ball Park® Brand Says Stop the Condiment Shaming with its Summertime Accessory - the Hot Dog Helmet

The Hot Dog Helmet lets you top your frank just the way you like it, anytime, anywhere

SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the perfect way to top a hot dog? All mustard? A touch of ketchup? Kicked up with hot sauce? Ball Park brand says, any way you want! To put condiment shaming to bed, the brand is introducing its Hot Dog Helmet, the go-to summertime accessory made to help hot dog lovers everywhere enjoy each and every bite of their franks to the fullest.

The limited-edition accessory is designed for those who believe there is no shame in their hot dog game. Complete with holsters and containers to be filled with your favorite saucy condiments, helmet-wearers will be the MVPs of any summertime gathering. Whether at the beach, stadium, cookout, in the park, or on-the-go, the one-of-its-kind accessory will help you perfectly top each bite with pride and ease.

To kick off grilling season, the brand is giving away a limited quantity of the Hot Dog Helmet. Hot dog fans can enter for a chance to win a Hot Dog Helmet and free Ball Park franks by following the Brand on Instagram and commenting with the hot dog emoji and using the hashtag #HotDogHelmet and #sweepstakes on the Ball Park brand Instagram giveaway announcement post now until June 23, 2022. For more information, visit @Ballparkbrand on Instagram.

"People are passionate about how they top their hot dogs, and we want to make sure they can make each bite as perfect as can be," said Kanchan Garg, senior brand manager, Ball Park brand. "There isn't just one way to top a Ball Park frank, and that's exactly what our helmet celebrates."

One hundred fifty valid entries will be randomly selected to receive a Hot Dog Helmet. No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia and are the age of majority for that state (eighteen years or older). Entry period ends June 23, 2022. See the official rules here.

About Ball Park® Brand

The Ball Park brand was launched in 1957 in response to a request for a hot dog from the owner of the Detroit Tigers baseball team and today, is an official partner of the Detroit Tigers. The Ball Park frank was such a success, it was expanded nationally. Today, Ball Park brand offers a variety of hot dogs such as Prime beef, Angus beef, beef, meat and turkey franks. Ball Park products can be found in supermarkets, convenience stores and a variety of sports venues. For more information, visit ballparkbrand.com or on social Instagram , Facebook , or Twitter .

Ball Park® Brand is introducing The Hot Dog Helmet, a one-of-its-kind, limited-edition helmet that will help you perfectly top each bite of your frank this summer. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Ball Park Brand) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ball Park Brand