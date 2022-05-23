Synopsys and Analog Devices Collaborate to Accelerate Power System Design

Comprehensive and Efficient Power Management Modeling for Automotive, Aerospace and Industrial Applications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) and Analog Devices, Inc. today announced their collaboration to provide model libraries for DC/DC ICs and µModule® (micromodule) regulators with Synopsys' industry-leading simulation tool, Saber, part of Synopsys' virtual prototyping solution. With this new library in the Saber system-level simulation system, powertrain designers for products such as electric vehicles, avionic machines, instrumentation equipment and supercomputers can perform accurate multi-domain simulations with precision and speed, accelerating the design process and time-to-market.

"With robust and reliable Saber modeling for our power ICs and µModule devices, system designers can confidently rely on our services, focusing their attention on the rest of their complex designs involving field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), processors, memory, sensors, and data converters," said Afshin Odabaee, business development director for µModule Power Products at Analog Devices. "Collaborating with Synopsys enables us to deliver a powerful simulation solution based on Saber's integrated environment for simulation and modeling, allowing our customers to accelerate their time-to-market."

From developing an electric vehicle's powertrain or charging system, to designing reliable aerospace systems, accurate models and powerful simulation are key to meeting competitive design targets. The availability of Analog Devices' library of comprehensive component models in Saber enables design teams to perform simulations at various levels of abstraction, with multi-domain physical modeling and unmatched analysis capabilities to explore, measure, and optimize system performance.

"Virtual prototyping is essential to accelerate electronic system innovation and address reliability, design targets, software development, and system validation challenges," said Tom De Schutter , vice president of R&D in the Systems Design Group at Synopsys. "We are proud to collaborate with Analog Devices to distribute their model libraries as part of our virtual prototyping solution. Together, we are enabling our customers to deliver innovative and highly optimized power systems for a broad spectrum of applications."

Availability

The latest version of SaberRD using Analog Devices' model libraries is available now. For more information, visit SaberRD or contact the Saber team.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit https://www.analog.com.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Editorial Contacts:

Simone Souza

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-6454

simone@synopsys.com

Gayle Bullock

Analog Devices, Inc.

408-464-2516

gayle.bullock@analog.com

View original content:

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.