Storm Guard Plans Expansion into Kansas City

Trusted Roofing and Construction Brand Aims to Achieve Expansion Goal by Opening 4 Locations in Kansas and Missouri

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard – an innovative and community-driven roofing and construction brand – is taking strides to bring their essential home restoration services to both the states of Kansas and Missouri. Having some of the most unpredictable and severe weather in the country, Storm Guard's services are a necessity in this area, making it the perfect market for franchise development. The brand currently has 38 franchise locations and is looking to add 100 franchise locations in the next five years, with Kansas and Missouri being on the list of states they want to expand in. Storm Guard is searching for franchise partners for one territory on the Kansas side, one on the Missouri side, and the remaining two territories cover areas in both Kansas and Missouri.

"With hot temperatures and humidity, heavy winds, and dangerous spring storms that the Kansas City area receives, it's clear that our services are a necessity," stated Shane Lynch, President of Storm Guard. "Kansas and Missouri residents deserve to have their homes protected by honest and reputable contractors who put integrity first."

After travelling to help communities that were devastated by natural disasters, the brand's founders realized that their exceptional customer service and quality work was needed in a multitude of states. Since 2003, Storm Guard has been helping as many families as possible restore their homes after storms and solve problems that all property owners experience including roofing, siding, window improvements, painting, emergency tarping, and installing proper gutters. All repairs ranging from general home upgrades to storm restoration are completed with their customers' best interests in mind, with the brand taking measures to ensure their satisfaction such as alleviating the stress of dealing with insurance claims and providing high-quality work without the high cost.

"We know that the work we do is important to those who have been affected by severe weather," said Lynch. "The impact of our services on the families we have helped is evident and we are thrilled to continue to offer our services by expanding into Kansas and Missouri."

Storm Guard is on a mission to provide their exceptional restoration services to households all across the country by creating franchising opportunities. The ideal Storm Guard franchisee is driven, a good communicator, and takes immense pride in helping their community. The brand's initial franchise fee is $65,000 and the total investment ranges from $185,400-$221,600.

For more information about Storm Guard, go to https://www.stormguardrc.com/. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stormguardfranchising.com/.

About Storm Guard: Founded in 2003, Storm Guard saw the demand for a company that specializes in roofing and construction. As a single location in Minnesota, Storm Guard found themselves traveling to help local communities that were devastated by natural disasters. After responding to a hurricane in Florida in 2012, the founders saw the need for their services all over the country and decided to turn it into a franchise. Today, Storm Guard has 38 franchise locations across 17 different states. They are looking for dedicated and exceptional individuals to help continue their success throughout the nation.

