Recent Halunen Law lawsuit challenges entrenched discriminatory, retaliatory behavior at Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training office

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleging a deep-seated culture of egregious and overt acts of race discrimination and retaliation at the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), a lawsuit on behalf of former POST employee Starr Suggs was recently filed by Halunen Law employment attorneys Maria Shatonova and Colin Pasterski. POST is the regulatory agency in charge of establishing law enforcement licensing and training requirements and setting standards for law enforcement agencies and officers throughout the state.

Suggs was the only black employee for much of her tenure at POST. The suit alleges POST employees subjected her to a wide array of racist behavior over the past several years, including the open display of Confederate soldier models in the now former Executive Director's office, derogatory statements by POST's leaders about Black state leaders, including Minneapolis's former Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo, calling supporters of the "Black Lives Matter" movement "ignorant savages" during the public uproar amid the murder of George Floyd, and referring to complaints against police officers made by Black civilians as the "negro files." When Suggs blew the whistle on the discriminatory work environment, as alleged in her Complaint , POST retaliated against her by writing her up for reporting discrimination, isolating her, and scrutinizing her work through the remainder of her employment, which ended on March 16, 2022.

Halunen attorney Shatonova stated, "Reform of Minnesota's institutions is long overdue. It is well past time to address the systemic discrimination that permeates the policing culture. It is an honor to represent Starr Suggs. We are hopeful that bringing the public's attention to her allegations about POST's culture of discriminatory treatment of Black employees and residents is the first step toward meaningful progress to a better and safer future for all Minnesotans."

About Halunen Law: With offices in Minneapolis, Chicago, and Phoenix, Halunen Law offers experienced legal representation to employees and whistleblowers nationwide. Halunen Law has achieved a reputation as a fearless, tenacious, and successful plaintiffs' law firm, with a laser focus on achieving justice and meaningful results for its clients. More information at halunenlaw.com .

