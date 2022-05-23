EY and IBM expand alliance to help organizations address talent challenges

Talent Center of Excellence joins EY and IBM capabilities and technologies

AI and hybrid cloud solutions to be developed for HR service transformation

LONDON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EY and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announce an alliance expansion through a new initiative to help businesses around the world address some of the most pressing workforce challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including employee recruiting, retention, upskilling and the need to transform HR systems technology at speed and scale.

With the aim to help organizations navigate this new talent landscape through digital innovation and greater resilience, EY and IBM have established a new Talent Center of Excellence (COE). The COE will create data-driven AI and hybrid cloud solutions that provide broad talent, HR, mobility, and payroll transformation services. Bringing together the EY Organization & Workforce, Mobility and HR Transformation business solutions with IBM Talent Transformation business and hybrid cloud and AI capabilities, it is the newest expansion of the EY-IBM Alliance and second COE established in the past year.

Andy Baldwin, EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service, says:

"The combination of EY and IBM broad talent consulting and technology solutions can help clients transform their workforce by addressing some of the most significant talent challenges facing the market today. Through this alliance expansion, EY and IBM are better equipped to help deliver value to clients by putting humans at the center of the experience and helping them overcome the urgent need to attract, retain and upskill their workforce while transforming their HR function."

John Granger, Senior Vice President – IBM Consulting, says:

"Clients are demanding larger, more integrated solutions across the talent landscape that no one company can provide. The EY-IBM Alliance will provide consulting and technology solutions that infuse AI and automation into the talent process to help clients simplify and streamline the experience. The collaboration with EY is yet another example of IBM's open ecosystem model designed to drive market-share for partners, bring value to clients and will further differentiate EY and IBM across the talent industry, resetting the standard for talent solutions globally."

Further illustrating the depth of the EY-IBM Alliance in this space, EY has invested in the organization's own Talent function. By leveraging IBM automation and intelligence technology, EY is transforming Talent from within to develop a leading class acquisition strategy, help in delivering a simplified user experience and enable the ability to better match available skills and talent to jobs.

This new COE follows the successful launch of the EY-IBM Center of Excellence for Financial Services, which has supported nearly 30 financial institutions with solutions including mainframe modernization, application modernization and cloud security. Both centers are enabled and supported by the IBM TechHub@EY, launched in April 2021, which has designed hybrid cloud solutions for more than 130 clients including asset performance management, carbon accounting, workplace insights and other platforms. The IBM TechHub@EY has also provided well over 23,000 hours of continued professional education to train and certify EY practitioners on IBM AI and hybrid cloud.

