Bionix® Introduces the Next Generation of Lighted Ear Curettes™ with Launch of ClearLook™ Lighted Ear Curette

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 20 years, Bionix has supplied the healthcare industry with its innovative and dependable Lighted Ear Curettes, designed to illuminate and improve visualization of the ear canal for efficient and safe cerumen removal.

Using valuable insight and feedback from medical professionals who regularly use Lighted Ear Curettes, Bionix has developed the next generation of the Lighted Ear Curette – ClearLook.

ClearLook Lighted Ear Curettes offer a unique and ergonomic handle design that promotes a natural and comfortable grip out of the line of sight, giving healthcare professionals better control and confidence while performing cerumen removal. ClearLook's design includes reference markers for re-entry into the ear, improving practitioner and patient satisfaction.

Currently available in the popular FlexLoop® and VersaLoop® tip styles, ClearLook continues to employ illumination and magnification the same as the original Lighted Ear Curettes, but with a less obstructed, more accurate view of the ear canal.

"Bionix is pleased to offer healthcare practitioners this evolved version of our Lighted Ear Curettes that enhances the safety and time of cerumen removal procedures," states Chris Becker, President and CEO, Bionix, LLC. "We greatly appreciate the ongoing feedback received from practitioners and clinicians as it allows our engineers to enrich our products and ensure that we continue to meet their needs."

Bionix is committed to working with healthcare professionals to identify opportunities for innovation that enable advances in product development and deploy solutions that address challenges they encounter in patient care.

To be one of the first to try the ClearLook Lighted Ear Curettes, request a sample by visiting www.bionix.com/TryClearLook or calling 800.551.7096.

About Bionix

A trusted name in the healthcare industry for nearly 40 years, Bionix has continued to grow and evolve with the ever-changing healthcare industry – in the United States and in more than 75 countries world-wide. For more information, visit www.bionix.com .

