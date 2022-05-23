Basecamp Fitness Ignites National Expansion with 20-Unit Development Agreement in Florida

Emerging High-Intensity Interval Training Concept Signs Deal to Bring Studios to Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa

WOODBURY, Minn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basecamp Fitness, an emerging fitness franchise concept, announced today the signing of a 20-unit franchise development agreement to accelerate its national expansion, bringing studios to multiple Florida markets. Part of Self Esteem Brands' portfolio of health and wellness brands, Basecamp Fitness has partnered with long-time Anytime Fitness franchisees Austin Wright of 8th Wonder Equity, and Bobby Hines and Josh Bailey of Wellness Acquisition Group to lead development in Florida, bringing new studios to the Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa markets.

Basecamp Fitness (PRNewswire)

The latest deal continues Basecamp Fitness's growth following the launch of its franchise development program just two years ago. Since the beginning of 2022, Basecamp Fitness has added 27 units to its development pipeline, expanding its footprint in several new markets such as Detroit, New York City and San Diego.

Founded in 2013 by Zappos.com founder Nick Swinmurn, Basecamp Fitness is a hyper-condensed 35-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) group workout scientifically proven to give members better exercise in minimal time. Coach-led throughout the session, participants rotate every 60 seconds between heart-pumping cardio on an air-bike and strength training exercises with an optional 10-minute cool-down available at the end of each workout, featuring a variety of core exercises. Additionally, members have access to Basecamp's proprietary mobile app, allowing them to monitor their results and health data, schedule classes and stay connected with their community in real time.

"The perfect mix of weight training and cardio, Basecamp Fitness allows you to focus all of your energy on an exercise for one-minute before switching to the next," said Ben Camper, president, Basecamp Fitness. "We also know our clients have busy schedules and it can be difficult to find the time to work out. In just 35 minutes a class, our clients can accomplish their fitness goals.

"Following our recent success, we're now eager to grow our brand in new markets across the country and couldn't be more excited to bring Basecamp Fitness to Florida. Austin, Bobby and Josh are the perfect partners to help expand Basecamp's national footprint. The team has extensive fitness and operational experience, and has a deep understanding of the major Florida markets."

With a combined 40-plus years of fitness industry experience, Austin Wright, Bobby Hines and Josh Bailey have all established themselves as successful Anytime Fitness multi-unit franchisees. Wright became an Anytime Fitness owner after working for multiple big box fitness brands, and now operates three locations in the greater Los Angeles area. Hines joined the Anytime Fitness family in 2008 after serving in Iraq as part of the National Guard, and now has nine clubs across Louisiana and Florida. Bailey started his career as a manager at one of Hines' locations in Louisiana, and is now a franchise owner in Orlando.

Utilizing Self Esteem Brands' development resources, the group will now complement their Anytime Fitness portfolio with Basecamp to meet the increased demand for boutique fitness concepts.

"Throughout my 18 years in the fitness industry, I've never come across a concept like Basecamp Fitness. The format is fast, effective, and creates a welcoming environment that builds a sense of community inside and outside the studio," Wright said. "Since opening my first Anytime Fitness in 2017, I've been fortunate enough to partner with Self Esteem Brands and the company has provided best-in-class support to help us build successful locations. We're excited to extend our partnership with Self Esteem Brands to successfully introduce Basecamp Fitness to Florida markets."

Basecamp Fitness isn't just growing in Florida. In addition to the 20-unit Florida agreement, Basecamp has recently partnered with the following Anytime Fitness franchisees to grow its presence in the Northeast, Midwest and Southwest:

Michael and Adam Orecchio have signed a development agreement to open three Basecamp Fitness studios in the greater New York City region.

Daniel Sussman will bring 3 Basecamp Fitness studios to San Diego, California .

Deanna Paul and Dallas Bird will add one Basecamp Fitness location near Detroit, Michigan .

Franchise opportunities with Basecamp Fitness are available in regions across the U.S., and internationally. Candidates should have fitness and business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $500,000 and liquid capital of $200,000. For more information about development opportunities, contact Vice President of Sales, Tony Nicholson, at tony.nicholson@sebrands.com or 651-438-5113 or visit basecampfitness.com/franchise.

About Basecamp Fitness

Basecamp Fitness is a hyper-condensed, action-packed group workout scientifically proven to give members a massively better workout in minimal time, making it the most efficient and effective on the market. The coach-led 35-minute format focuses on high-intensity functional training (HIFT) rotating between heart-pumping cardio on an air bike and strength training exercises in high-intensity 60-second bursts. An optional 10 minutes following each workout features a wide array of core exercises, which means participants benefit from intense cardio, strength training and abdominal training during every session. Members also get access to Basecamp's proprietary app allowing them to conveniently monitor and validate their Basecamp workout, results and health data, schedule classes, and stay connected with their community all in real-time from one device. For more information on franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.basecampfitness.com/.

About Self Esteem Brands

Our purpose is to improve the self-esteem of the world. Self Esteem Brands (SEB) is the parent company of Anytime Fitness (the world's largest fitness franchise), Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method and Waxing the City. Combined, most of our nearly 5,000 franchise locations are locally operated across nearly 40 countries worldwide by independent, small business owners. SEB is also the parent company to affiliates Provision Security Solutions and Healthy Contributions. Leading with a culture anchored in the values of people, purpose, performance and play, plus a charitable focus through the HeartFirst Foundation®, SEB seeks to enrich the lives of all who interact with our brands and businesses. Our vision is a world of self-esteem for every human to rise from their challenges. For more information, please visit https://www.sebrands.com/.

Contact:

Nate Rubinstein

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrubinstein@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Basecamp Fitness