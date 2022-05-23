Announcing the Business & Democracy Initiative: New Coalition Will Empower Business Leaders to Stand Up for American Democracy

As Free and Fair Elections Face Unprecedented Threats, Business Leaders Recognize A Strong Economy Requires a Strong Democracy

In New Polling by Morning Consult, Business Leaders Say Companies Should Protect American Democracy — And Customers Say They Will Support Them

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a coalition of business leaders and organizations announced the Business & Democracy Initiative, a new partnership dedicated to protecting the integrity of our elections and rebuilding trust in democratic institutions, because a strong economy requires a strong democracy.

The Business & Democracy Initiative's founding partners are top business leaders and advocates: the Black Economic Alliance, the Leadership Now Project, and Public Private Strategies. Leaders in America's business community view democracy and voting rights as an economic issue. Fully 45 of the top 50 global companies operate in a democracy, according to research by Freedom House. The Business & Democracy Initiative will engage business leaders to shift the conversation around our democracy, drive corporate change, and secure the next generation of American prosperity.



New research by Morning Consult on behalf of the Business & Democracy Initiative shows the business community wants to be active in protecting American democracy, and their customers will support them. The results show:

96% of business leaders say the existence of a well-functioning democracy is "important" to a strong economy.

80%+ of business leaders think that businesses should act to protect democracy and act to ensure safe and fair elections.

51%+ of business leaders say their business is more likely than they were five years ago to encourage employees to take a stance or speak out in support of democracy, or to take a public stance as a business.

64%+ of consumers say that a business with a public commitment to democracy shows the business cares about its customers, their employees, and has the right values.

"With our nation's democratic system under more stress than ever, the business community is a critical voice in the fight to preserve our free, open, and democratic system," said Rhett Buttle, founder of Public Private Strategies. "We believe that a strong democracy is the cornerstone of a dynamic and inclusive American economy, and we will be engaging with stakeholders across all levels of business to advocate for reforms that strengthen our democracy."

"Business leaders across the country are concerned about the health of our democracy. They understand that our economic dynamism depends on a capable and accountable government," said Daniella Ballou-Aares, CEO of the Leadership Now Project. "The Business & Democracy Initiative will provide business leaders with the knowledge and platform to lead on the issues — from preventing election crises to expanding civic engagement — and secure a strong economy for the next generation."

"As businesses continue to expand their influence on the American public, they have an increasing responsibility to proactively preserve and protect American democracy," said David Clunie, Executive Director of the Black Economic Alliance. "Through the Business & Democracy Initiative, the Black Economic Alliance and our partners will help the business community utilize its increasingly expansive reach to help fortify the integrity of our democracy, which is necessary to achieve an inclusive and sustainable economy for all Americans."

About Public Private Strategies

Public Private Strategies (PPS) creates opportunities where the public and private sectors meet. We bring together diverse allies including foundations, associations, corporations, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to solve pressing societal challenges. By harnessing the power of the private sector, we build coalitions, activate campaigns, and create strategic partnerships to drive desired policy and market outcomes. Learn more at www.publicprivatestrategies.com .

About the Leadership Now Project

The Leadership Now Project is a membership organization of business and thought leaders who are committed to long-term solutions to renew American democracy. Leadership Now has four guiding principles that transcend political parties: to protect democracy while renewing it; to promote fact and evidence-based policymaking; to create an economy that works for all, and to embrace diversity as an asset. In 2019-2021, the organization is focused on the threats to the fundamentals of democracy, including low voter participation, gerrymandering, and the influence of money in politics. You can follow LNP on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @LeadershipNP. Learn more at www.leadershipnowproject.org .

About the Black Economic Alliance

The Black Economic Alliance is a coalition of Black business leaders and allies committed to driving economic progress for the Black community through public policy, advocacy, and engagement with government and business leaders. Led by a board that includes executives from a range of industries including media, finance, pharmaceutical, nonprofit, and tech, BEA uses its collective power and business acumen to advance policies that will improve work, wages, and wealth for Black Americans. Learn more at blackeconomicalliance.org .

