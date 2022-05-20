Trilith Studios Recognized for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Contributions

Studio to receive inaugural Jeana Stanley Award at the Media Finance Focus Annual Conference

ATLANTA, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilith Studios today is proud to announce it has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the 2022 Jeana Stanley Award. The award, named in honor of Hearst Vice President of Finance Jeana Stanley, who passed away in June 2020, recognizes a media company that has made a significant contribution to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace.

The Media Financial Management Association, which was founded in 1961 to provide nationwide professional development for finance executives in the media industry, will present the award to Trilith Studios at the association's annual conference on May 25th. "Trilith Studios' focus on employee development, leading with empathy, and building a diverse culture of inclusivity and accountability really impressed us," said Joseph J. Annotti, President and CEO of Media Financial Management Association. "Under the leadership of Zelda Hyde, Head of Talent Experiences, Trilith Studios is setting a high bar fitting to be recognized by the Jeana Stanley Award."

Stanley joined the corporate finance team of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information, and services company, as Vice President in August 2018, where she was responsible for overseeing internal audit and employee benefit functions. Stanley served as Vice President of Finance for Hearst Television for almost eight years, working closely with Hearst Television's corporate leadership and station management to provide operational and accounting expertise. During her time at Hearst, Stanley was a scout for HearstLab, a group of women executives at Hearst that contribute their subject matter expertise and mentor HearstLab portfolio companies. She was also a member of the Media Financial Management Association board of directors and served as its treasurer.

"We are honored to be recognized by our colleagues in media, and to become a part of the legacy of Jeana Stanley's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Zelda Hyde, Head of Talent Experiences for Trilith Studios. "This award serves to further inspire our team toward achieving our goal of becoming a richly diverse and perfectly inclusive place, one that truly benefits from the range of similarities and differences of every individual, and a place that provides fair opportunities for everyone based on their individual needs – an aspiration we know will only be achieved through everyday action combined with constant accountability."

"The team at Trilith continues to set the standard for studio operations not just here in Georgia but globally," said Kelsey Moore, Executive Director of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition. "We're proud to announce this significant award and appreciate their leadership within the coalition."

Trilith Studios is one of the largest purpose-built movie studios in North America with an emphasis on world-class facilities, state-of-the-art technology, and the creation of premium content. It is home to blockbuster films and streaming shows like Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision, and independent shows like Moon & Me. More than just studio facilities, Trilith is a creative hub where makers live, create, and inspire the world with great stories. The Town at Trilith, which sits adjacent to the Studios, is a hand-crafted community tailor-made for storytellers, makers, and entrepreneurs, featuring carefully curated shops and chef-driven restaurants to artfully designed single and multi-family homes surrounded by purposeful placement of greenspace. Trilith also invests in content companies and in the local community with the goal of becoming a diverse and sustainable community of storytellers.

The award will be presented at the Media Finance Focus Annual Conference in Tampa, FL on Wednesday, May 25. Zelda Hyde, Head of Talent Experiences, will be in attendance to accept the award on behalf of Trilith Studios.

About Trilith Studios:

Trilith Studios is one of the largest purpose-built movie studios in North America with an emphasis on world-class facilities, state-of-the-art technology, and premium content. It is home to blockbuster films and independent shows like Avengers: Endgame, Zombieland: Double Tap, WandaVision, The Suicide Squad and Moon and Me. Set across 700+ acres, Trilith Studios has more than one million square feet of production facilities, including a first-of-its-kind virtual LED stage that offers the highest quality production values in the industry, 24 premium sound stages, construction workshops, costume shops, virtual production technologies, and an extensive 400-acre backlot.

Trilith Studios is a one-stop-shop for producers with more than 40 production vendors onsite, including Technicolor, MBS Equipment Company, SGPS/ShowRig, Herc Rentals, SmartPost and The Third Floor. The studio recently added 75,000 square feet of stages equipped for virtual production technologies and will soon add a Creative Office Centre to house content and technology companies. The studio is also a founding member of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, an affiliate of the Georgia Chamber.

As part of its ongoing dedication toward advancing content, the studio currently invests in two content companies - Believe Entertainment Group, and Sutikki. For more information, visit: https://www.trilithstudios.com/ .

About Hearst:

Hearst is a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses. Its major interests include ownership in cable television networks such as A&E, HISTORY, Lifetime and ESPN; global financial services leader Fitch Group; Hearst Health, a group of medical information and services businesses; transportation assets including CAMP Systems International, a major provider of software-as-a-service solutions for managing maintenance of jets and helicopters; 33 television stations such as WCVB-TV in Boston and KCRA-TV in Sacramento, California, which reach a combined 19% of U.S. viewers; newspapers such as the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle and Times Union (Albany, New York); more than 300 magazines around the world, including Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Men's Health and Car and Driver, and digital services businesses such as iCrossing and KUBRA; and investments in emerging digital entertainment companies such as Complex Networks. Follow us on Twitter @Hearst . To learn more about Hearst, visit hearst.com .

About The Media Financial Management Association:

The Media Financial Management Association (MFM), formerly Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association (BCFM), is a not-for-profit professional association dedicated to the unique interests and needs of business and finance executives in the media industry. Founded in 1961, MFM (formerly BCFM) membership is open to all industry business professionals. The Association's approximately 1,200 active members represent the top financial, general management, IT, internal audit, human resources, and other media management personnel from major television networks, network affiliates and independents, radio stations, cable programming networks, streaming, games, cable MVPD, digital, out-of-home, outdoor, and newspaper/print outlets throughout the U.S., Canada and countries internationally.

