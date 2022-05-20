FREEDOM PLASMA OPENS SECOND FLORIDA LOCATION

St. Petersburg Donation Center to open May 24

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Plasma is expanding its services in Florida by opening a second location in the state on May 24, 2022. The new blood-plasma donation center in St. Petersburg compensates donors for their effort and comes at a time when plasma donations are desperately needed to meet the worldwide demand.

Donating plasma at Freedom Plasma is an easy and safe process, and helps save lives. Freedom Plasma opens its newest center May 24, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida and donors will help meet a worldwide blood-plasma shortage. Plasma is made into medicines and therapies to treat many diseases and disorders. To treat one patient for a year requires donations from hundreds of healthy donors. (PRNewswire)

Blood-plasma is in great demand worldwide to create medicines to treat many illnesses and diseases.

"Plasma is used to create many life-saving medicines and plasma-based treatments for those suffering from a myriad of diseases and chronic illnesses," said Blair McKinney, Chief Operating Officer of ImmunoTek Bio Centers, one of the partner companies that designed, built, and will operate the center. Freedom Plasma has another Sunshine State location in Winter Haven, and currently operates centers in eleven other states with more locations in development.

Because of advances in patient medicines and treatments, the need for human plasma donations continues to rise. The U.S. provides two-thirds of the world's plasma, and the new Florida center will help meet the ever-growing need. Plasma makes up more than half of a human's blood volume; it is the protein-rich golden liquid portion of blood that remains after red and white blood cells are removed. This plasma is manufactured into medicines that patients depend on for their specific plasma-based therapy. To treat just one patient annually requires between 130 – 1,200 plasma donations from healthy donors. The community is invited to visit the center and learn more about the need for plasma donations.

"The economic impact of an operating Freedom Plasma center is around $5 million annually," said McKinney. "The community benefits from the construction of this new center, by receiving donor compensation for its members, and experiencing healthcare-oriented jobs; plus, our donors know they are helping save lives."

Following an in-house screening along with a medical history and physical exam conducted by medical professionals, donors can roll up their sleeves and donate plasma much the same way as a blood donation. The donation procedure uses a safe, sterile, and self-contained automated process called plasmapheresis. Plasma can be donated up to twice in a seven-day period.

"Donating blood-plasma at a donation center like Freedom Plasma is truly a life-saving gift to those who depend on plasma-derived medicines to live each day. Not only is it used to create valuable therapies and vaccines, but recent research also shows promise with plasma-derived therapies reducing or limiting the effects of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia," said Jerome Parnell III, CEO of ImmunoTek. "Because of its unique biologic make-up, plasma cannot be made synthetically so we depend on donated plasma for creating plasma-based medicines to eventually benefit patients around the world."

Freedom Plasma's St. Petersburg donation center is located at 5651 38th Avenue N and operates Tuesday - Saturday. Following the first week of operation, which is by appointment only, walk-in donors will be welcome. To make an appointment or learn more about plasma donation, contact Freedom Plasma at 316-201-3449 or visit Freedomplasma.com

ABOUT FREEDOM PLASMA

Freedom Plasma was developed and is managed by ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC in partnership with a global healthcare company and leading manufacturer of plasma-derived medicines. Freedom Plasma provides donors the freedom to improve their financial position and help positively impact patients' lives who rely on plasma-based therapies. Each plasma donation is essential and provides patients the freedom to live healthier and happier lives.

ABOUT IMMUNOTEK BIO CENTERS, LLC

ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC is the largest and fastest-growing independent plasma collection center operator in the world. ImmunoTek is a global leader in developing a reliable plasma supply chain for international biotech companies, as well as partnering with organizations for ancillary projects related to blood-plasma collection. Since its inception in 2013, ImmunoTek has built and operated more than 60 plasma collection centers, most of which have achieved or are in the process of achieving US FDA licensure and European certification. ImmunoTek currently has centers operating in 12 states, with 31 additional centers in the construction process, and planning underway for more than 63 additional sites over the next three years. For more information, visit ImmunoTek.com.

