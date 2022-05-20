eBay opens first-ever sneaker store that rewards sneakerheads for wearing their kicks

The Wear 'Em Out Store will offer exclusive pricing on collectible kicks to those who wear them out of the store

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay, known for its unmatched inventory of new and pre-owned sneakers, is setting up shop in Los Angeles with a store that rewards sneakerheads for actually wearing their new kicks out of the store. Open Memorial Day weekend on Fairfax Avenue, the Wear 'Em Out Store will feature some of the most exclusive and coveted sneaker styles for up to 70% off today's market price, with lower prices for shoppers who literally wear their purchases out the door.

eBay’s Wear ‘Em Out Store, open on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles throughout Memorial Day weekend, offers exclusive pricing on collectible kicks to those who wear them out of the store. (PRNewswire)

"Most people can identify with that feeling of getting a new pair of shoes that you love so much, you just HAVE to wear them out of the store," said Garry Thaniel, GM of Sneakers at eBay. "The Wear 'Em Out Store celebrates a love of sneakers, while acknowledging that sneakerheads are often balancing what they wear with what they keep in the box. eBay is the place to find every style and every price, and now we're offering an incentive to lace up the most coveted sneakers of the summer."

According to a recent survey of 1,000+ sneakerheads, commissioned by eBay, the majority of respondents said they wear less than half of their collections. The Wear 'Em Out Store is designed to help sneakerheads live in the moment and encourages them to show off their favorite styles, on their feet this summer.

Known for wearing some of the most coveted kicks from his extensive and exclusive collection, eBay enlisted award-winning international musician, businessman and fashion icon Offset, to help curate the Wear 'Em Out Store's offering – using his years of sneaker collecting to determine what collectible kicks enthusiasts would most want to un-deadstock.

"eBay is my go-to place to find the kicks you can't find anywhere else," said rapper Offset. "For sneaker collectors like me who lay awake at night trying to decide if you're going to wear your new kicks, eBay's Wear 'Em Out Store makes light of something that haunts the entire sneaker community and gives people a new way to access the shoes they want for summer."

At Sneaker Con Anaheim this weekend, eBay will give attendees an exclusive preview of the Wear 'Em Out Store – including several of the styles that will be unveiled on Fairfax, like the Jordan 1 Retro High OG Patent Bred or Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner. The store will feature a selection of the season's most coveted styles, including new releases that would normally only be available at deadstock prices.

Stay tuned to @ebaysneakers on Twitter and Instagram to learn more about eBay's Wear 'Em Out Store and unparalleled sneaker offering.

Event Details:

The Wear 'Em Out Preview | Sneaker Con Anaheim, May 21 - 22

The weekend prior to Memorial Day at eBay's Sneaker Con Anaheim, a custom display of notable sneaker styles will reveal the "Wear 'Em Out" inventory – offering attendees a preview of the expert-picked pairs available to shop the following week.

The Wear 'Em Out Store | 455 N Fairfax , Los Angeles , May 27 - 29

Through Memorial Day weekend, eBay invites sneakerheads in the Los Angeles area to visit the store, shop styles such as the Jordan 1 Retro High OG Patent Bred or Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner, and purchase at up to 70% off.

About eBay Sneakers

As the original sneaker resale marketplace, eBay has long been the go-to destination for shoppers to find the highly coveted, authentic kicks they are looking for, with 14 pairs of sneakers sold every minute.

With trusted services like Authenticity Guarantee, low seller fees, eBay 3D true view and money back guarantee, eBay gives shoppers confidence with every sneaker purchase.

Authenticity Guarantee has significantly changed the way people buy and sell sneakers on eBay, bringing an added layer of trust to every transaction, and as evidenced by quarter over quarter category growth. Since its launch, more than 2 million sneakers have been authenticated globally.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

