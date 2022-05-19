NRx Pharmaceuticals Leaders to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference

Company to Present Corporate Update During Investor Webcast, May 24, 2022, at 7:00am ET

RADNOR, Pa., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its interim Chief Executive Officer, Robert Besthof, and other executive leaders will be presenting a virtual update to the company's business via webcast at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference.

NRx Logo (PRNewswire)

Webcast Presentation Details:

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (Hybrid Conference)

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time: 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Link to register for the NRx Pharmaceuticals' Presentation: CLICK HERE

(A replay will be available on the NRx Pharmaceuticals website for thirty (30) days following the presentation at www.nrxpharma.com).

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company") draws upon decades of collective, scientific, and drug-development experience to bring improved health to patients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation, a Special Protocol Agreement, and a Biomarker Letter of Support for NRX-101, an investigational medicine for the treatment of severe bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal ideation and behavior after initial stabilization with ketamine or other effective therapy. In addition, ZYESAMI® (aviptadil), for patients with COVID-19, has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA and is in a Phase III trial for Critical COVID-19 patients which is sponsored and managed by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is led by executives who have held senior leadership roles at Lilly, Pfizer, and Novartis as well as major investment banking institutions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business prospects, and market and industry trends and conditions, as well as the Company's strategies, plans, objectives, and goals. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management.

The Company assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement, and all forward-looking statements are herein qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth above.

CORPORATE CONTACT

Molly Cogan

Sr. Director, Global Communications

mcogan@nrxpharma.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Tim McCarthy

Investor Relations

tim@lifesciadvisors.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.