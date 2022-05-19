Dr. Dana's Nail Renewal System Relaunches Under Rare Beauty Brands

Creates larger audience than ever before for revolutionary product with e-commerce focus as "naked manicure" trend explodes

BOSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Beauty Brands (RBB) today announced the relaunch of Dr. Dana's famous Nail Renewal System, developed by world-renowned dermatologist and nail expert Dr. Dana Stern. The Nail Renewal System, which retails for $30, is available now on drdananails.com and will soon be available on Amazon.com.

Dr. Dana New Renewal System (PRNewswire)

Dr. Dana's easy-to-use Nail Renewal System utilizes plant-based science to combat brittle, ridged, weak and over-processed nails leaving you with healthy, lustrous, glowing nails with the first application. Celebrities and luminaries from all over the world have traveled to Dr. Dana's NYC practice, as she's the only board-certified dermatologist who devotes her entire practice to the diagnosis, treatment, and surgery of the nail.

"Skincare products have progressed in line with scientific advancements, so why haven't nail care products? It is time for a nail care brand that does more than merely mask the issues — that revolutionizes the way people care for their nails," said Dr. Dana. "Through the Nail Renewal System process, we are removing damaged superficial nail cells just like you do when you exfoliate the skin, and we're hydrating and treating."

The Nail Renewal System's innovative formulas utilize plant-based science. The deep hydrating formula contains Pistacia Lentiscus (Mastic) Gum, a natural nail strengthener derived from the sap of a unique evergreen tree in the Mediterranean. It's the first nail treatment with glycolic acid for essential exfoliation, and is free of formaldehyde, parabens, artificial fragrance, dyes and other toxic ingredients that are commonly in nail products.

"Dr. Dana perfectly encompasses the mission behind RBB's work — to scale purpose-driven beauty brands and leaders that want to make a positive impact in consumers' lives," said Chris Hobson, president and chief executive officer of Rare Beauty Brands. "We're excited to tap into her 15 years of nail expertise and vast knowledge of product chemistry to forever change nail care."

RBB announced the acquisition of Dr. Dana in late 2021, joining the company's flagship favorite Patchology and the newly re-launched Plant Apothecary . You can learn more about Dr. Dana at drdananails.com.

About Rare Beauty Brands

Rare Beauty Brands (RBB) is a global brand platform that incubates, acquires, and accelerates purpose-driven beauty brands. The company's mission is to develop products that delight, communities that empower, and brands that inspire. RBB's current portfolio of brands, Patchology , Plant Apothecary , and Dr. Dana , are distributed online via owned and third party websites and offline at over 6,000 prestige, specialty, boutique and professional doors in 50 countries. The company has pioneered a mission-driven, values-based culture that offers employee flexibility and a commitment to caring for people and the planet.

Established in 2014, RBB is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.rarebeautybrands.com.

