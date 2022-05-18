Natura &Co América Latina improves access to e-commerce by lighter and more modular websites with services from Compass UOL

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natura &Co group, composed of the brands Natura, Avon, The Body Shop and Aesop, potentiated its digital strategy by developing a new e-commerce experience on the websites of the four brands. The initiative was supported by Compass UOL, a global digital transformation company. Now, consumers can browse lighter websites, with up to ten times faster loading, even when experiencing slower connections and from less powerful devices.

The new website interface was designed to facilitate access for customers, consultants and representatives to the product catalog, and mix offers and content in a balanced way, delivering information and shopping recommendations in a more intuitive and fluid way.

From now on, the four brands will be able to replicate features developed in Brazil to other countries. In addition to this, they can launch a new e-commerce site in less time.

Cutting edge technology

Using the AWS cloud and the Salesforce's e-commerce engine, Compass UOL restructured the architecture and the front end that supports the e-commerce platforms of the four group brands in Latin America, creating a unique code based on React and SPA technologies. The release was based on concepts of clean code, modular architecture, and decoupled software, and using the Lean project management methodology to guarantee the agility of the execution.

The new modular structure allows the inclusion of new features more quickly, which can be replicated to any country. The project was conceived in a mobile-first concept, prioritizing access via smartphones, matching Brazilian reality.

Internationalization and results

The reformulation was one of the initiatives that contributed to increase the number of pages visited in 218% and reduce 40% in the rejection rate during navigation.

"Natura &Co has as a premise to offer the best to its customers, with sustainability and innovation. Compass is in line with this purpose, aware of our context, and it has great ease in assimilating what needs to be solved", commented Rodolpho Freire, Digital Product Engineering Manager at Natura &Co Latin America.

The implementation is already completed for all Latin America.

