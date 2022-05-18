Mignon Faget Creates New Timeless Jewelry and Brings Pearlcore Trend to the Forefront

Using their own history as inspiration, Mignon Faget's hot new Summer Collection brings pearls, bronze, and colorful fun to summertime jewelry.

NEW ORLEANS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Like a box of old photographs or a bag of shells taken from the beach years ago, we look back fondly on our memories as we move forward in creating new ones," says Marketing Manager, Sophia Perlander. The new Summer Collection pays tribute to past Mignon Faget Collections with a modern gaze into their loud, bright future ahead.

Mignon Faget, Summer Collection 2022: A look at our past...leading us into the future. (PRNewswire)

The design house of Mignon Faget has always taken inspiration from the world around us. Whether it be from the historical New Orleans architecture or from the jasmine vines that line the wrought iron fences. The 2022 Summer Collection looks back at both archived and recent designs to create familiar yet contemporary pieces. It also pays homage to Mignon herself from images taken from a 1980s commercial shot on the Barrier Islands, which have since lined the walls of their longtime production house on Magazine Street. The new campaign ties together the idea that the designs are timeless, just as Mignon has always created them to be. Infusing the pieces with vibrant colors of turquoise , fuchsia, and bronze and pairing those with uniquely shaped pearls and stones, generates the feeling of renewal within the collection.

The vibrant colors are consistent throughout the strands, however, just like shells, each individual jewel is unique. Blending rare silhouettes of pearls like blister, baroque, biwa, potato and peanut with various gemstones and "rondelles" makes each necklace a one and only. These designs were created to be the perfect addition to brighten up anyone's light and airy attire for summer.

Following suit from the Spring Collection , the Summer Collection continues to lead Mignon Faget into a newer and brighter light. The jewels, along with the brand, have become timeless stamps on their collector's lives and proceed to evolve with life's changes.

About Mignon Faget

For over 50 years, the design house of Mignon Faget has handcrafted jewelry inspired by the scenery around its home of New Orleans. Mignon Faget artisans are influenced by the city's streets that are lined with wild jasmine , wrought iron balconies, and the sparkling night sky. Never shying away from standing out, Mignon Faget is preparing to withstand the test of time

