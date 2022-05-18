HiredScore Awarded Best Advance in Practical AI for Talent Acquisition by Lighthouse Research & Advisory 2022 HR Tech Awards

In its third year, the HR Tech Awards program highlights HR technology companies that serve employers and employees across the globe.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiredScore, an AI company powering +35% of the Fortune 100, was awarded the winner of the Best Advance in Practical AI category for Talent Acquisition by Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

"HiredScore has been a frontrunner in the use of AI for mitigating hiring bias, and it continues to deliver on that value for employers around the globe. Not only that, but candidate outreach through the system can reach as high as 10x the response rates of other tools, which is a powerful outcome in today's tight hiring market," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

This initiative, powered by one of the HR technology industry's most innovative firms, provides peer-reviewed feedback and input on solutions purpose-built to serve employers and the workforce. The program has a rigorous judging component with a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators providing input on each submission.

According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology landscape today, with more entering the space every day. This year, the HR Tech Awards is recognizing approximately 1% of those firms for their focus on creating solutions to solve their customers' high-impact problems.

"The rapidly changing hiring landscape post-COVID led to a growing set of responsibilities for our Global Talent Acquisition teams, including balancing efficiency, speed, top candidate experience, and progressing diversity goals," said Tim Sharp, VP Global Head of Talent Acquisition at Takeda. "HiredScore's artificial intelligence, automations, and deep integrations have been impactful in solving these challenges. We're thrilled to have an ethical AI solution that is tailored to our data and processes while supporting our team during our transformation."

"This award is a testament to our company's decade-long commitment to creating and maintaining best-in-class artificial intelligence that upholds the highest standards of compliance, ethics, quality, interoperability, and global performance," said Athena Karp, CEO and Founder of HiredScore. "Winning this award from Lighthouse, one of the most well-respected industry research firms, is recognition of our intentional focus on Intelligent Talent Orchestration without the distraction of also building systems of record or new platforms. Our unique approach of focusing on seamless connectivity, robust APIs, and partnership-enriching AI across the myriad of global enterprise technology stacks (end-to-end or best-of-breed), maximizes clients' capability for full utilization, adoption, data quality, compliance and ROI."

The ultimate purpose of this program is to help HR technology buyers and employers identify some of the best companies in the industry for technology needs. For additional information and to see the full list of winning firms this year, please check out HRTechAwards.org.

About HiredScore:

HiredScore's artificial intelligence, automation, and deep integrations empower the largest and most innovative companies in the world to safely and transparently drive critical business outcomes in recruitment productivity, diversity hiring, internal mobility, and total talent management. HiredScore's proprietary technology provides compliant-by-design, customized-by-client AI that seamlessly connects to data and systems to power the shift to proactive and fair HR decisions. HiredScore is live in 150 countries and available in 70 languages. Learn more at HiredScore.com .

