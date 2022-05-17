"McEnroe vs. McEnroe" Blends Technology & Moments from John's Career for a Unique Tennis Exhibition, Reminding us All to Enjoy the Journey

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelob ULTRA, the beer brand that always reminds us to prioritize joy, is inviting legendary tennis player John McEnroe to look back at his incredible career and face-off against himself in the world's first real vs. virtual tennis match. "McEnroe vs. McEnroe" will debut Wednesday May 18 on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 8pm ET, blending technology with the personal story of a tennis legend to allow fans to witness a unique, action-packed match between past and present.

Michelob ULTRA Invites Tennis Legend John McEnroe to Celebrate His Journey to Joy (PRNewswire)

From the moment he stepped on the professional scene more than 40 years ago, John McEnroe was a presence in the tennis world. Over the course of his legendary career, he'd go on to become one of the most memorable athletes of all-time. Fast forward to 2022 and Michelob ULTRA is inviting McEnroe to look back at his amazing accomplishments by playing against five versions of himself from pivotal moments his career in a real-time tennis match. To select the dates for John's digital opponents, the team chose moments truly personal to John over five different years of John's career, like when he burst onto the tennis scene in '79, became world #1 in '81, and when he had the best singles record ever in '84.

"It was a really cool experience to be able to interact with myself in a new way," said tennis legend John McEnroe. "Watching the finished product was quite a ride. There may be only one 'real' John McEnroe, but I think everyone is going to have a whole lot of fun watching me get as close as possible to playing my double."

In addition to John's input, technology played a crucial role in making "McEnroe vs. McEnroe" look and feel as close as possible to a real tennis exhibition. Through a blend of technology and storytelling, the avatars not only look like young McEnroe, but were inspired by his style of play throughout the various years featured in "McEnroe vs McEnroe."

"Celebrating an icon like John McEnroe in the world's first real vs virtual tennis match is a powerful way to dramatize Michelob ULTRA's brand point of view," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA US & Global. "Through this epic experience, John McEnroe reflects on his legendary career to inspire everybody pursuing their passions to have fun and enjoy the journey."

To help bring the broadcast experience to life, Michelob ULTRA enlisted someone who knows John better than most people: his younger brother Patrick, who will emcee the match and provide real-time insights into John as a person over the years. Former professional tennis player James Blake and sports commentator Ashley Brewer will call the action and bring fans an inside look at this one-of-a-kind tennis exhibition.

To celebrate some friendly competition and help spread the joy, Michelob ULTRA will be offering fans limited-edition merchandise, deals on product, and more surprises.

Stay tuned to @MichelobULTRA and #McEnroevsMcEnroe on social media to learn more about the upcoming match and to see the 60 second trailer. Michelob ULTRA reminds tennis and beer enthusiasts to please always drink responsibly.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share and the No. 2 beer in the industry by dollar sales. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable and beloved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of spirits and craft beer brands that provide consumers with a choice of the best-tasting beverages in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. We are looking forward to a future with more cheers where we keep dreaming bigger to provide opportunities for our people, lift up our neighbors and make a meaningful impact in the world. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com LinkedIn Twitter Facebook Instagram.

For More Information:

media@anheuser-busch.com

Michelob ULTRA (PRNewsfoto/Michelob ULTRA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michelob ULTRA