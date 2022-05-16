Digital Brands Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG") (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
First quarter 2022 net revenue was $3.4 million versus $0.4 million a year ago, an increase of 740% year over year. Our gross profit margin increased 94% year over year to 42.9% from negative 50.8% a year ago, an increase of $1.7 million in gross profit dollars
Our net loss per diluted share was $0.59 versus a net loss of $4.55 per diluted share a year ago, an improvement of 671% year over year. Our net loss attributable to common stockholders was $7.8 million versus a net loss of $3.0 million a year ago. The net loss included non-cash expenses associated with a change in the fair value of contingent liabilities and amortization of loan discount and fees of $3.0 million.
"Our first quarter 2022 results reflect another quarter of meaningful improvement in our business results," said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.
"We continue to drive significant revenue growth year-over-year. In fact, based on our current wholesale orders for this summer and fall, we believe that we will continue to experience strong year-over-year revenue growth. This revenue growth is creating leverage on our fixed costs. We believe that we will benefit from this revenue growth in the fall to fully leverage our fixed costs," concluded Davis.
- Net Sales were $3.4 million versus $0.4 million in the year ago quarter, an increase of 740% year over year. The increase in net sales was driven by an increase in revenue across all our brands.
- Our gross profit margin increased 671% year over year to 42.9% from negative 50.8%. Gross profit increased by $1.7 million due to improved gross margins at all our brands.
- Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $7.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $3.0 million, or $4.55 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
- Net loss in the first quarter of 2022 included non-cash expenses associated with a change in the fair value of contingent liabilities and amortization of loan discount and fees of $3.0 million.
DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Net revenues
$ 3,432,410
$ 408,405
Cost of net revenues
1,958,911
615,942
Gross profit (loss)
1,473,499
(207,537)
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
4,611,235
1,907,518
Sales and marketing
1,040,572
170,820
Distribution
202,848
63,578
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
1,200,321
-
Total operating expenses
7,054,976
2,141,916
Loss from operations
(5,581,477)
(2,349,453)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(1,567,877)
(675,044)
Other non-operating income (expenses)
(683,588)
562
Total other income (expense), net
(2,251,465)
(674,482)
Income tax benefit (provision)
-
-
Net loss
$ (7,832,942)
$ (3,023,935)
Weighted average common shares outstanding -
basic and diluted
13,235,062
664,167
Net loss per common share - basic and diluted
$ (0.59)
$ (4.55)
DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (7,832,942)
$ (3,023,935)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
552,004
100,687
Amortization of loan discount and fees
1,093,583
223,065
Stock-based compensation
139,093
36,976
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(5,970)
(562)
Change in fair value of derivative liability
682,103
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
1,200,321
-
Change in credit reserve
(9,067)
3,335
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(49,554)
22,700
Due from factor, net
294,439
(6,950)
Inventory
262,753
573,496
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(126,369)
(195,027)
Accounts payable
1,972,441
195,528
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
669,514
98,075
Deferred revenue
71,707
(1,667)
Accrued compensation - related party
-
(62,777)
Accrued interest
450,788
394,479
Net cash used in operating activities
(635,156)
(1,642,577)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, equipment and software
(5,576)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,576)
-
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds (repayments) from related party advances
(11,105)
-
Advances (repayments) from factor
(179,126)
32,617
Proceeds from venture debt and loan payable
868,582
1,347,050
Issuance of convertible notes payable
-
528,650
Offering costs
-
(130,523)
Net cash provided by financing activities
678,351
1,777,794
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
37,619
135,217
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
528,394
575,986
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 566,013
$ 711,203
DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC
STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 566,013
$ 528,394
Accounts receivable, net
138,948
89,394
Due from factor, net
879,042
985,288
Inventory
2,492,605
2,755,358
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
544,269
417,900
Total current assets
4,620,877
4,776,334
Deferred offering costs
367,696
367,696
Property, equipment and software, net
88,650
97,265
Goodwill
18,264,822
18,264,822
Intangible assets, net
12,303,501
12,841,313
Deposits
137,794
137,794
Right of use asset
250,244
-
Total assets
$ 36,033,584
$ 36,485,224
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 8,535,132
$ 6,562,690
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,906,659
2,237,145
Deferred revenue
348,104
276,397
Due to related parties
256,530
277,635
Contingent consideration liability
13,379,797
12,179,476
Convertible notes, current
100,000
100,000
Accrued interest payable
1,561,467
1,110,679
Note payable - related party
309,489
299,489
Venture debt, net of discount
6,251,755
6,001,755
Loan payable, current
3,502,000
2,502,000
Promissory note payable
3,500,000
3,500,000
Right of use liability, current portion
198,686
-
Total current liabilities
40,849,619
35,047,266
Convertible note payable, net
5,671,267
5,501,614
Loan payable
366,764
713,182
Derivative liability
2,664,171
2,294,720
Warrant liability
12,253
18,223
Right of use liability
51,558
-
Total liabilities
49,615,632
43,575,005
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares
issued and outstanding as of both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 13,875,591 and 13,001,690 shares
issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
1,387
1,300
Additional paid-in capital
59,953,461
58,612,873
Accumulated deficit
(73,536,896)
(65,703,954)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
(13,582,048)
(7,089,781)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$ 36,033,584
$ 36,485,224
About Digital Brands Group
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. Digital native first brands are brands founded as e-commerce driven businesses, where online sales constitute a meaningful percentage of net sales, although they often subsequently also expand into wholesale or direct retail channels., Unlike typical e-commerce brands, as a digitally native vertical brand we control our own distribution, sourcing products directly from our third-party manufacturers and selling directly to the end consumer. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. We have strategically expanded into an omnichannel brand offering these styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts. We believe this approach allows us opportunities to successfully drive Lifetime Value ("LTV") while increasing new customer growth.
Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co
Phone: (800) 593-1047
