The Boston Globe Announces First Annual Tech Power Players 50 List

BOSTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe announced today the paper's first annual Tech Power Players 50 , a list of the most influential – and interesting – people in the Massachusetts technology scene, as ranked by the Globe's business journalists and an external advisory committee.

The Tech Power Players 50 recognizes the honorees' career impact on technology and business, taking into account their tech-specific contributions and innovations during the pandemic. Over 150 nominations were submitted and candidates were scored based on their business impact and their broader influence in the tech community. Strong consideration was also given to each candidate's activity in the Massachusetts tech community and the degree to which they are engaging with efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Prominent local leaders in business and technology were selected to serve as advisors alongside the Globe's newsroom in evaluating candidates for the list, including Kent Bennett ; Cait Brumme ; Desh Deshpande ; Linda Henry; Scott Kirsner ; Midori Morikawa ; Eric Paley ; Karyn Polito ; Jody Rose ; Katie Rae ; Tom Ryden ; and Greg Shell . A few members of the committee were included on the list; these decisions were made by Globe staff alone.

In announcing the list, Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media said, "There are hundreds of influential companies and leaders based here in Massachusetts whose work has a major impact on the future of technology. We are thrilled to recognize this group of leaders for their incredible contributions to both the tech community and to our region. The Globe has expanded its own investment in covering tech and innovation because there has been such high demand – from industry leaders and from our readers – to tell the incredible stories from our region and to shine a spotlight on Greater Boston as a thriving hub for innovation."

Individuals named to the Tech Power Players 50 reflect the breadth of the industry from venture capital to entrepreneurs, from startups to big companies, from universities to mentorship programs. The honorees are placed into one of five groups, which, in its inaugural year, helps frame the list by paying homage to local leaders who have built the foundation of Massachusetts' tech hub and those who are on the rise.

"Massachusetts is a global leader in technology, and we have seen incredible innovation coming from our region," said Greg Huang, the Globe's Business and Tech editor. "Ultimately, we wanted the list to tell a story about the local scene and where it is headed, and so the people we selected show the deep roots of our tech community and the new wave of thinkers who will continue to make our region a hub for innovation."

Readers are invited to explore the list and accompanying business and tech content at Globe.com/Tech50

