VIDA Introduces New AI-Enabled Biomarker Services

New VIDA analysis packages & novel biomarkers empower trial sponsors to unlock breakthrough insights

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ATS International Conference) — VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. (VIDA), the leader in lung and respiratory intelligence data, is introducing a new suite of retrospective data analysis services for clinical trial sponsors in response to growing demand for precision data to optimize lung treatment trials. Announced at the 2022 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, this suite of services empowers sponsors to leverage VIDA's unique AI-enabled biomarker generation services and decades of validated techniques with previously generated imaging cohorts.

VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/VIDA Diagnostics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

New VIDA analysis packages & novel biomarkers empower trial sponsors to unlock breakthrough insights

VIDA's retrospective data analysis services are used to uncover new insights about therapeutic mechanisms of action and/or characteristics of a responder population. Among the broad set of more than 50 biomarkers available for translational research are VIDA's latest measures, offered in clinically oriented tiers.

"Data is the fuel for VIDA's intelligence; leveraging data enables biopharma innovators to pursue the promise of new techniques such as virtual controls arms, digital twins, and other ways to optimize trials," said Todd Johnson CTO of VIDA. "Retrospective analysis offers significant upside with minimal time and cost investment. In addition, VIDA is continuously innovating through partnerships with pulmonary leaders to advance new multi-modality imaging biomarkers."

VIDA is announcing multiple new chest imaging biomarkers, available for both prospective clinical trials and retrospective datasets. These latest imaging biomarkers strengthen VIDA's portfolio of airway, tissue, vascular and functional measures.

VIDA's latest airway biomarkers include mucus plug scoring, bronchiectasis scoring, and total airway count (TAC). Mucus plug scoring quantifies the mucus burden, which is increasingly important in understanding therapeutic response. Bronchiectasis scoring measures the presence and degree of bronchiectasis, an important factor in many respiratory trials. Finally, total airway count (TAC) is an early measure of airway diseases like COPD, shown to predict rapid lung function decline.

The newest functional biomarkers include respiratory airflow dynamics, a computational technique which measures functional aspects of respiration, including the flow rate of air, resistance, particle deposition and more. Ventilation defect probability mapping (vDPM) is a sophisticated measure of air trapping, relevant in airway diseases such as COPD, asthma, and long COVID1.These functional measures offer valuable insights into the impact of therapy for a variety of lung conditions.

VIDA is also announcing a new vascular biomarker: coronary artery calcium score (CACS) providing a cumulative Agatston score which is a measure of coronary artery calcification. High CAC scores have been associated with lung disease.

"VIDA has amassed a comprehensive library of validated quantitative imaging biomarkers," said John Newell, MD, FACR, Thoracic Radiologist and Medical Advisor. "These metrics offer value to therapy providers because they provide highly precise and direct measures of change to lung structure and function—often well before changes are seen with conventional tests."

VIDA is showcasing its retrospective data analysis services and latest biomarkers at the 2022 ATS International Conference at booth #1427.

About VIDA Diagnostics

VIDA is a precision lung health company, accelerating therapies to patients through AI-powered lung intelligence. VIDA DiscoverySM services enable more efficient respiratory clinical trials by providing more precise quantitative endpoints, AI-powered data quality controls, site training, and more to help biopharma sponsors save millions in drug development costs. VIDA InsightsTM empowers physicians to better manage patients with or at risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease, asthma, emphysema, lung cancer, and COVID-19. VIDA's software is FDA cleared, CE-marked, Health Canada licensed, TGA registered, and PMDA certified for clinical use in the US, European Economic Area, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at https://vidalung.ai. Follow @vidalung on Twitter and LinkedIn.

1 – Recently, vDPM was utilized to find that 58% of patients with post-COVID had air-trapping—a finding that was not detected through conventional diagnostic measures ( source ).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VIDA Diagnostics, Inc.