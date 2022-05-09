TrustPeers appoints new CTO to accelerate technological innovation Cybersecurity company strengthens its executive team with appointment of new CTO, Dr. Lior Eldar

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustPeers proprietary technology revolutionizes Incident Response (IR) solutions with its real-time and adaptive platform. The company is pleased to announce that Dr. Lior Eldar joined its executive team and is now the company's Chief Technology Officer. He is joining TrustPeers to promote the company's long-term vision of taking Incident Response from a manual labor liability to a military-grade autonomous defense capability at the organization's hands.

Lior holds a Ph.D. in computer science from the Hebrew University. Previously, he held a post-doctoral position at MIT on quantum algorithms and complexity.

He is an expert in algorithm design and analysis, and brings TrustPeers a wealth of experience in building autonomous decision systems, solving diverse optimization problems in the process: ranging from machine learning to integer programming, approximation algorithms, and distributed computation.

Lior's experience includes full-cycle SaaS development ranging from bridging between technology and customers' needs, autonomous-decision architecture, and hands-on leadership of large teams of developers to bring these ideas into reality. Prior to joining TrustPeers, Lior worked in Rafael Advanced Defense Systems as Head of Department and Research Associate.

TrustPeers' Co-founder and CEO Eli Cohen commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Lior to the executive team. As an Autonomous AI Decision Making experts he will contribute to the revolutionary impact that TrustPeers is making on the Incident Response sphere". He added: "Our customers will surely benefit from Lior's extensive knowledge and experience in the challenging journey to handle major cyber threats".

About TrustPeers:

TrustPeers is an Incident Response technology company. It develops an innovative Cyber Crisis Management platform that saves organizations in real time, by allowing them to prepare for attacks and take control over cyber emergencies.

