Players Health Unveils New Grant Program to Help Parents Cover Rising Costs of Youth Sports This Mother's Day

MINNEAPOLIS, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Players Health today announced the launch of a new micro-grant program to pay youth athletes' registration fees as a thank you for the sacrifices made by parents and guardians.

Parents of young athletes can apply for the grant at Foundation.Playershealth.com by answering a few simple questions including the child's sport and how they benefit from organized sports. The application process will be open from Mother's to Father's Day, May 5, 2022, through June 19, 2022.

"The amount of time my mother spent shuttling me to and from games, practices, working with me on skills and building me up after a bad game is astounding," said Tyrre Burks , founder and CEO of Players Health . "It takes just over a half second to say 'Thank You' and I wish I could say one more to her. By providing these grants, we aim to acknowledge all the caretakers that came before and the ones currently playing that role. If we can take even one thing off their plate, we see that as a success."

The accessibility of youth sports has been a moving target in recent years for working families and single-parent households. Despite having 400,000 youth leagues and 60 million athletes in the United States, parents and guardians are faced with higher costs from registrations, equipment, etc. and increased time commitments that too often become prohibitive to athlete participation. Players Health focuses on the health and wellness of youth athletes and their organizations, keeping costs down to allow more kids to play the sports they love.

With athlete safety and accessibility as cornerstones, Players Health continually monitors trends and developments across games and the industry to adapt to the ever-changing needs tied to youth athletes.

For more information on the micro-grant program please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YploNRlvEww; for more on Players Health and its mission, visit www.playershealth.com .

About Players Health

Minneapolis-based Players Health is a sports technology platform providing digital risk management services, reporting tools and insurance products to sports organizations to comply with the changing athletic environment and responsibilities. Working towards establishing the safest environment for athletes, Players Health views the health and safety of athletes as a priority in today's sports landscape. For more information, visit www.playershealth.com .

