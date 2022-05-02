Revalize appoints Marc Maurer as Managing Director EMEA

Global technology leader reaffirms commitment to the future of manufacturing in European region

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and KARLSRHUE, Germany, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revalize, the worldwide leader in revenue operations software for manufacturers, their distributors, and their specifiers, announced today that Marc Maurer will join the organization as the Managing Director for EMEA. In this role, he will be responsible for all revenue-related activities, leading the EMEA team, and driving overall culture and productivity.

Revalize is growing at an accelerated pace, and supporting a global market of more than 15,000 customers worldwide. With the expanded offerings and reach, Revalize aims to enhance its market position as the worldwide leader in Design, PLM, and CPQ solutions for manufacturers, and the only global, at-scale provider of manufacturing software solutions.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Revalize team," states Marc Maurer. "The company has already proven itself as the premier revenue platform for thousands of organizations across the globe. Moreover, Revalize has significantly expanded and strengthened its portfolio in Europe through several large acquisitions that build on our capabilities to address the challenges our customers are facing. The rapid uptake on digitalization by manufacturers makes this an exciting time in our industry, and I'm looking forward to leading the EMEA team to further growth and our customers to success."

Maurer has a strong technology background, and experience implementing software best practices to professionalize operations of European-based software companies so that they can better serve their customers. His appointment further expands Revalize's capabilities to support end-to-end, idea-to-cash workflows and strengthens the brand's operational presence in Europe at a critical time for the company.

"Europe now accounts for nearly half of our business worldwide and by appointing Marc as our Managing Director EMEA, we aim to further strengthen our position," says Jim Contardi, CEO of Revalize. "Thanks to his leadership capabilities and extensive experience in enterprise software, Marc is the right person to bring our brand to the next level and make us an even better partner for our European customers."

In his previous role as Portfolio Manager for Constellation Software Inc., Maurer acquired, integrated, and operated several highly specialized B2B software companies in the DACH region. Prior to Constellation, he held sales leadership positions at SAP, SAS Institute, and Nokia. Marc earned a PhD from the University of Zurich and enjoys hiking in the Swiss mountains.

