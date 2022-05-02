Charlotte's Web Q1-2022 Earnings Call and Webcast Notice

DENVER, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in cannabidiol (CBD) hemp extract wellness products, will report its first-quarter financial results after the close of trading on May 16, 2022. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for the following day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 1-416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392 approximately 10 minutes before the conference call.

Earnings Call Replay

A recording of the call will be available through May 23, 2022. To listen to a replay of the earnings call please dial 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and provide conference ID 55137632. A webcast of the call will also be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Subscribe to Charlotte's Web investor news.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm grown and manufactured into hemp extracts containing naturally occurring phytocannabinoids including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial hemp compounds. The Company's CW Labs R&D division, advances hemp science at two centers of excellence in Louisville, Colorado, and the Hauptmann Woodward Research Institute at the University at Buffalo, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) network. Charlotte's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 15,000 retail, over 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

Charlotte's Web is a science-driven and a socially and environmentally conscious company. It is committed to using business as a force for good and a catalyst for innovation. Charlotte's Web donates a portion of its pre-tax earnings to numerous charitable organizations in support of the greater good.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

THE WORLD'S MOST TRUSTED HEMP EXTRACT™

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.