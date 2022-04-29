InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Hairstylists (IPL-842)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a hairstylist and I wanted to create a protective accessory to prevent cuts, nicks, burns and abrasions to my hands while working," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented SHEAR ELEGANCE. My design would ensure that the fingers, knuckles and hands are safe and protected."

The invention protects a hairstylist's hands against cuts, burns, etc. In doing so, it would not restrict the stylist's haircutting technique or dexterity. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable and comfortable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for hairstylists and barbers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

