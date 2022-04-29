Clayton Unveils Net-Zero Home at Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting, Showcasing the Company's Commitment to Social Responsibility

The builder's off-site built housing innovations lead to attainable, energy-efficient homes

OMAHA, Neb. , April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by a commitment to build a better tomorrow, Clayton , a national builder of off-site and site-built homes, unveiled its first net-zero electricity home to the public at the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders meeting in Omaha, NE. The home showcases energy-efficient features available to Clayton customers today, as well as new technologies Clayton is exploring for future innovation – including solar power.

"Clayton is committed to building sustainable and attainable homes," said Kevin Clayton, CEO. "Whether it's building this net-zero home or through our volunteer program, Clayton Impact, our team members aim to leave a lasting, positive impact on our communities and the planet."

The net-zero electricity home showcased at the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting is The Pulse floor plan , paired with several energy efficiency upgrades and a solar roofing system. Features on the home currently available to customers include Energy Star® appliances, LED lights, Lux windows with argon, 22-21-50 insulation package and an ecobee® smart thermostat. Additional upgrades, not currently offered through Clayton, include CertainTeed® Solar shingles and Benjamin Moore® low-VOC paint. This net-zero electricity home costs just under $230,000 before the cost of land and solar panels.* With all of these upgrades combined, the home produces enough electricity to power itself.

"Our design teams are dedicated to creating homes with the features our customers want while upholding our vision for beautiful, modern design," explained Megan Foster, Interior Design Manager. "Across all aspects of the building process, from materials to innovative design, Clayton Built® homes are built efficiently and thoughtfully to serve as an attainable home solution for a growing number of people."

Just one 64-gallon bin of waste was collected during the off-site building process of the net-zero electricity home, which was displayed during the annual meeting, helping attendees conceptualize the low amount of waste accumulated during the off-site home building process.

"From the building process to homeownership, Clayton aims to incorporate sustainability across our business," said William Jenkins, Director of Environment and Sustainability. "While we are continuing to improve the energy efficiency of our homes, our sustainability efforts also include improving the energy and fuel efficiency of our operations, increasing our reliance on renewable energy, and setting ongoing reduction targets for waste and water consumption."

Clayton's building innovations are part of a larger commitment to social responsibility that spans across the entire enterprise. The newly launched Clayton Social Responsibility website features stories across the company demonstrating Clayton's growing commitment to be a "force for good" for Clayton's communities, customers, Team Members and partners. The company's social responsibility focus includes: delivering an outstanding team member experience, democratizing housing, investing in communities and building a sustainable future. The site highlights a new partnership between Clayton and The Arbor Day Foundation to plant 2.33 million trees in forests around the country in 2022, helping restore vital ecosystems in an effort to foster a long-term, sustainable impact.

Visit the Clayton Social Responsibility Page to discover more about Clayton's efforts to develop housing innovations that improve lives and build a better tomorrow.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2021, Clayton built 60,701 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

Net zero electricity is based on electrical energy consumption using NREL® BEoptTM to estimate annual electrical energy consumption and NREL PVWatts Calculator to estimate the annual solar production on homes built with energy efficient features and assumes that the home is placed in a location that optimizes the solar features.

* Price is estimated as of April 2022 and does not include taxes, title fees, insurance premiums, filing or recording fees, land or improvements to the land, wheels and axles, or community / homeowner association fees.

