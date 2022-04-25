Concentrated commencement of major projects in NE China's Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Spring Major Projects Concentrated Commencement Activities of Shenyang in 2022 was held in Hunnan District on April 21, according to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government.

AssetPlaceHolder

The city's 1,725 projects with the investment volume over CNY 100 million each achieved commencement and resumption. The projects cover many fields, such as industrial structure adjustment, scientific and technological innovation, new urbanization, ecological environmental protection and social undertakings.

Shenyang paid attention to the epidemic prevention and control of project start-up and resumption, formulated the work plan of project start-up and resumption during the epidemic, implemented the zoning, classification and localized management of project resumption, balancing epidemic prevention and control and project resumption. Shenyang has issued a series of policies to benefit enterprises to support their operation and development.

In 2022, Shenyang plans to promote the commencement and resumption of over 2,000 projects with the investment volume over CNY 100 million each, and complete an investment of over CNY 205 billion, an increase of 15% year on year. Shenyang will strive to commence and resume over 2,200 projects with the investment volume over CNY 100 million each, complete an investment of over CNY 225 billion, an increase of 20% year on year. Shenyang also plans to reserve more than 3,000 projects with the investment volume over CNY 100 million each, with a total investment of CNY 2.9 trillion.

Shenyang will take the construction of these projects as the top priority to promote revitalization and development, and contribute to economic and social development.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=419746

Caption: Concentrated commencement of major projects in Shenyang

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Information Office of Shenyang People's Government