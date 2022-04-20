ZenLedger Hires Four New Executives To Accelerate Growth

SEATTLE, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenLedger , a global leader in cryptocurrency data analysis, accounting, and tax, today announced the hiring of several c-suite level executives. Bringing a wide array of experience ranging from government to IT, the latest round of hires will support the exponential growth the business has been experiencing, laying the groundwork to propel the company into new territories.

ZenLedger Logo (PRNewswire)

Duyane Norman - Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) - Norman joins ZenLedger to lead strategic initiatives in data analytics to government and enterprise customers globally. Norman retired from the CIA in 2019 as a member of their Senior Intelligence Service with 27 years of distinguished service, including seven overseas tours. Before joining ZenLedger, Norman led the Defense Innovation Unit's engagement with the Department of Defense's Agencies and Activities and served as DIU's link to the Intelligence Community.

Daniel D. Escobar - Chief Technology Officer (CTO) - Escobar brings over 20 years of leadership and entrepreneurship experience in crypto, enterprise software development, and IT consulting with companies from start-up to Fortune 100. He spent the last four years as Head of Enterprise Onboarding and Engineering Services with Bitpay, where he worked closely with top crypto exchanges, blockchains, NFTs, wallets, and governments across the USA and around the world.

Jonté Harrell - Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - A former U.S. Army Captain and combat veteran, Harrell brings 18 years of international experience in Finance & Technology. Harrell joins ZenLedger to lead the Finance function, including Controllership, Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), Treasury, Tax and Internal Audit. Prior to joining ZenLedger, Harrell co-managed public equity offerings for many of the largest IPOs and SPACs of 2020 & 2021. Before, he led FP&A globally across Amazon's ultrafast delivery businesses.

Greg Adams - Chief Operations Officer (COO) - A former Major in the U.S. Army Special Forces (Green Berets), Adams joins ZenLedger to lead the scaling of the company's operations, sales & marketing, and software development teams, globally. Prior to ZenLedger, Adams was the Co-Founder and CEO at machine-learning enterprise SaaS startup Stabilitas, which successfully exited to a strategic acquirer, OnSolve, in 2020. He led innovation and M&A efforts at OnSolve as Chief Strategy Officer until December 2021 .

"We are thrilled to welcome Duyane, Daniel, Jonté and Greg, who bring a plethora of experience that will only allow ZenLedger to reach new heights," said Pat Larsen, chief executive officer at ZenLedger. "On the heels of one of ZenLedger's best tax seasons, the business has experienced 5x sales growth year-over-year and to support this growth, our employee base has tripled. Driven by the increased market demand for crypto tax and accounting services, coupled with a product that continues to impress customers with industry integrations, ZenLedger is poised to reign as a leader and to expand into new products, services and locations."

ZenLedger's powerful software and analysis is used by the IRS, Big 4 accounting firms UHNW practice, top 10 blockchain core developing teams, and token/crypto founders - providing a tax and analysis suite that leads in accuracy, flexibility, as well as breadth and depth of crypto integrations.

For more information, please visit: www.zenledger.io .

About ZenLedger.io

Founded in 2017, and built by veterans in technology, finance, and accounting. ZenLedger collects, analyzes, and accounts for your transaction information across thousands of exchanges, NFTs, DeFi, wallets, and tokens in one simple dashboard. The company leads the industry in number of blockchains and tokens supported. Crypto investors can gain easy, valuable portfolio and cash management insights while also saving time and stress. ZenLedger helps cryptocurrency investors stay compliant with integration support for over 500+ exchanges, 50+ blockchains, and 40+ DeFi protocols including NFTs. Zenledger supplies blockchain protocols, investment funds, corporations, and governments with the tools needed for taxation, accounting, investigation, and audits. ZenLedger's investors include blockchain venture funds, crypto founders, and leading crypto & fintech venture capital firms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZenLedger