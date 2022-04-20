TransImpact Opens New India Office

Global Team Supports Digital and Supply Chain Technology Development

EMERALD ISLE, N.C., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransImpact, a leading supply chain optimization, intelligence, and profitability company opened its office in Pune, India. The company welcomed 24 employees to the new office space which features state-of-the-art technology, collaboration-friendly workspaces, recreation areas, along with room for additional team members.

The office will serve as an extension of TransImpact's US digital and technology teams with specialists in product development, software engineering, digital marketing and analytics. Teams in the Pune office are at work on innovations for the company's SaaS products that support parcel contract negotiations, logistics network optimization, inventory and demand planning as well as unified business intelligence.

"Today we have the opportunity to work seamlessly with great colleagues around the world, enabling us to better meet the needs of our clients who continue to face challenges with many aspects of their supply chain," Berkley Stafford, TransImpact CEO. "Our team in Pune is an integral part of delivering on our vision to be the leading end-to-end supply chain technology company."

TransImpact is an industry leader offering the first end-to-end supply chain technology solution. The company pioneered small parcel negotiations over a decade ago and since then has helped clients save hundreds of millions in shipping costs. TransImpact has more than 214 employees serving customers internationally and offers SaaS+ solutions and products that enable companies to make faster and better decisions as they optimize their supply chain network. www.transimpact.com

