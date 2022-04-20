SEI Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the first-quarter 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $1.36 in first-quarter 2022 compared to $0.89 in first-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share reflect a one-time revenue event of $88.0 million, or $0.47 per share net of associated costs.
Consolidated Overview
(In thousands, except earnings per share)
For the Three Months Ended
2022
2021
%
Revenues
$581,443
$455,686
28%
Net income
190,308
129,470
47%
Diluted earnings per share
$1.36
$0.89
53%
"Our first-quarter financial profits were challenged by negative capital markets, but we achieved solid sales results and successfully implemented new business. We continue investing in our future through new technology and business initiatives to deliver best-in-class platforms and service to our markets and create new growth opportunities," said SEI Chairman and CEO Alfred P. West, Jr.
"SEI is uniquely positioned in the financial services industry for sustainable growth. I'm thrilled that Ryan Hicke will become SEI's next CEO, and I'm excited to see him lead the company into the future. His diverse, global experience at SEI informs his commitment to our company's strengths across our three pillars of expertise: investments, operations, and technology. With this change in leadership, I'm confident SEI has great days ahead.
"The strength of our leadership and talented workforce globally is key to driving SEI's enduring success and helping our clients manage change with confidence. Looking toward the future, we will make sound decisions to improve our results and continue to capitalize on market opportunities to deliver long-term value to our shareholders and build brave futuresSM for our employees, clients, and communities."
Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment
(In thousands)
For the Three Months
2022
2021
%
Private Banks:
Revenues
$213,548
$117,608
82%
Expenses
121,955
110,724
10%
Operating Profit
91,593
6,884
NM
Operating Margin
43%
6%
Investment Advisors:
Revenues
119,230
113,294
5%
Expenses
64,520
55,027
17%
Operating Profit
54,710
58,267
(6)%
Operating Margin
46%
51%
Institutional Investors:
Revenues
86,839
84,499
3%
Expenses
45,358
39,158
16%
Operating Profit
41,481
45,341
(9)%
Operating Margin
48%
54%
Investment Managers:
Revenues
156,901
136,419
15%
Expenses
98,837
83,020
19%
Operating Profit
58,064
53,399
9%
Operating Margin
37%
39%
Investments in New Businesses:
Revenues
4,925
3,866
27%
Expenses
11,950
13,404
(11)%
Operating Loss
(7,025)
(9,538)
NM
Totals:
Revenues
$581,443
$455,686
28%
Expenses
342,620
301,333
14%
Corporate Overhead Expenses
24,024
21,516
12%
Income from Operations
$214,799
$132,837
62%
First-Quarter Business Highlights:
- Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased from higher assets under management and administration due to market appreciation during 2021 and positive cash flows from new and existing clients. The decline in market conditions during the first quarter 2022 negatively impacted our revenues from assets under management and administration and partially offset our revenue growth.
- A significant, uninstalled investment processing client terminated an agreement for convenience. As a result, we recorded one-time fees of $88.0 million during first-quarter 2022. This early termination fee is included in Information processing and software servicing fees of the Private Banks segment and reflects a diluted earnings per share impact of $0.47 net of associated costs.
- Our average assets under administration increased $71.8 billion, or 9%, to $893.4 billion in the first-quarter 2022, as compared to $821.6 billion during the first-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $13.2 billion, or 5%, to $293.6 billion in the first-quarter 2022, as compared to $280.4 billion during the first-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Net sales events, excluding the cancelled contract item, in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during first-quarter 2022 were $26.6 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $24.7 million when contract values are completely realized.
- Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during first-quarter 2022 were $2.1 million.
- Revenues from our acquisition of SEI Novus were $3.1 million during the first-quarter 2022. SEI Novus was acquired during the fourth-quarter 2021 and is reported in the Institutional Investors segment. The Institutional Investors segment also includes personnel, amortization, and other costs related to SEI Novus.
- The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased direct costs related to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel costs due to business growth and competitive labor markets.
- Earnings from LSV decreased to $32.5 million in the first-quarter 2022 as compared to $33.4 million in the first-quarter 2021 due to negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses, which offset the positive impact from market appreciation during 2021.
- We capitalized $6.6 million of software development costs in first-quarter 2022 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $13.6 million in first-quarter 2022.
- Our effective tax rates were 23.1% in first-quarter 2022 and 22.6% in first-quarter 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to decreased tax benefits associated with a lower volume of stock option exercises.
- We repurchased 1.7 million shares of our common stock for $100.1 million during the first-quarter 2022 at an average price of $58.43 per share.
- Cash flow from operations was $260.4 million, or $1.86 per share, and free cash flow was $244.6 million during the first-quarter 2022.
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on April 20, 2022. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 8875578.
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of March 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of the realization of such revenue, if any,
- whether our investments will create growth opportunities,
- whether we are positioned for sustainable growth, and
- the degree to which we will make good decisions or capitalize on market opportunities that will deliver long-term shareholder value.
We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:
- the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
- our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
- the margins that out businesses may generate,
- the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
- the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,
- the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
- how we will manage our expenses,
- the degree to which our reported margins will decline, increase or normalize,
- the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
- the success, if any, of the sales and strategic initiatives we pursue,
- the value of our backlog and the strength of our pipelines,
- our growth prospects,
- the timing of and our ability to integrate any acquisition targets that we may pursue, if any,
- the potential benefits we may derive from any of our acquisitions,
- the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth,
- the investments we may make in our technologies and personnel, and
- the success and benefits of our strategic investments.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
For the Three Months
2022
2021
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
$394,097
$367,646
Information processing and software servicing fees
187,346
88,040
Total revenues
581,443
455,686
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
53,128
50,164
Software royalties and other information processing costs
7,547
5,742
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
160,484
137,221
Stock-based compensation
10,566
9,752
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
62,491
54,340
Data processing and computer related
29,816
25,721
Facilities, supplies and other costs
17,627
17,248
Amortization
16,887
14,352
Depreciation
8,098
8,309
Total expenses
366,644
322,849
Income from operations
214,799
132,837
Net (loss) gain on investments
(489)
332
Interest and dividend income
848
945
Interest expense
(250)
(123)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
32,459
33,350
Income before income taxes
247,367
167,341
Income taxes
57,059
37,871
Net income
$190,308
$129,470
Basic earnings per common share
$1.38
$0.90
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
137,935
143,201
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.36
$0.89
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
139,712
145,306
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$907,831
$831,407
Restricted cash
351
351
Receivables from investment products
57,584
59,036
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,388 and $1,602
437,844
441,609
Securities owned
31,258
28,267
Other current assets
46,115
43,559
Total Current Assets
1,480,983
1,404,229
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $417,041 and $409,248
180,458
178,869
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
31,024
33,614
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $558,861 and $545,307
236,481
243,446
Available for Sale and Equity Securities
134,717
129,541
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
7,270
6,916
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
52,778
107,918
Goodwill
117,434
117,232
Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $20,969 and $17,716
65,339
68,782
Deferred Contract Costs
35,847
36,236
Deferred Income Taxes
2,706
2,983
Other Assets, net
27,569
24,936
Total Assets
$2,372,606
$2,354,702
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$8,037
$10,312
Accrued liabilities
250,468
324,382
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
11,219
11,328
Deferred revenue
15,422
9,721
Total Current Liabilities
285,146
355,743
Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility
30,000
40,000
Long-term Income Taxes Payable
803
803
Deferred Income Taxes
36,561
48,876
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
24,997
27,639
Other Long-term Liabilities
22,016
20,878
Total Liabilities
399,523
493,939
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 137,219 and 138,449
1,372
1,384
Capital in excess of par value
1,266,320
1,246,608
Retained earnings
733,572
632,614
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(28,181)
(19,843)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,973,083
1,860,763
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$2,372,606
$2,354,702
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$25,098
$26,264
$25,618
$26,281
$25,335
Collective trust fund programs
7
7
6
6
7
Liquidity funds
3,793
3,654
3,988
4,724
4,225
Total assets under management
$28,898
$29,925
$29,612
$31,011
$29,567
Client assets under administration
4,379
4,412
4,675
4,481
4,449
Total assets
$33,277
$34,337
$34,287
$35,492
$34,016
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$73,819
$78,053
$78,560
$81,686
$77,614
Liquidity funds
3,584
3,550
3,477
4,317
4,610
Total Platform assets under management
$77,403
$81,603
$82,037
$86,003
$82,224
Platform-only assets (E)
12,538
13,566
13,728
14,564
14,151
Total Platform assets (E)
$89,941
$95,169
$95,765
$100,567
$96,375
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$92,040
$93,010
$89,441
$91,719
$87,358
Collective trust fund programs
95
5
5
5
6
Liquidity funds
2,909
2,516
2,599
2,118
2,150
Total assets under management
$95,044
$95,531
$92,045
$93,842
$89,514
Client assets under advisement
4,333
4,566
4,698
4,857
4,778
Total assets
$99,377
$100,097
$96,743
$98,699
$94,292
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs
$78,304
$87,012
$87,488
$92,549
$85,411
Liquidity funds
449
473
568
423
284
Total assets under management
$78,753
$87,485
$88,056
$92,972
$85,695
Client assets under administration (A)
831,819
875,942
861,605
907,377
895,181
Total assets
$910,572
$963,427
$949,661
$1,000,349
$980,876
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,777
$1,924
$1,964
$2,096
$2,057
Liquidity funds
289
191
202
240
305
Total assets under management
$2,066
$2,115
$2,166
$2,336
$2,362
Client assets under administration
1,355
1,422
1,378
1,410
1,401
Total assets
$3,421
$3,537
$3,544
$3,746
$3,763
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$101,565
$102,404
$97,604
$98,984
$95,962
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$294,299
$301,655
$293,187
$300,766
$288,326
Collective trust fund programs
78,406
87,024
87,499
92,560
85,424
Liquidity funds
11,024
10,384
10,834
11,822
11,574
Total assets under management
$383,729
$399,063
$391,520
$405,148
$385,324
Client assets under advisement
5,688
5,988
6,076
6,267
6,179
Client assets under administration (D)
836,198
880,354
866,280
911,858
899,630
Platform-only assets
12,538
13,566
13,728
14,564
14,151
Total assets
$1,238,153
$1,298,971
$1,277,604
$1,337,837
$1,305,284
(A)
Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $12.9 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.3 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at March 31, 2022.
(D)
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.3 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of
(E)
Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$25,139
$26,056
$26,232
$25,999
$25,637
Collective trust fund programs
6
7
6
6
6
Liquidity funds
3,876
3,833
3,916
4,452
4,403
Total assets under management
$29,021
$29,896
$30,154
$30,457
$30,046
Client assets under administration
4,317
4,405
4,476
4,607
4,500
Total assets
$33,338
$34,301
$34,630
$35,064
$34,546
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$73,240
$76,840
$79,602
$80,703
$77,576
Liquidity funds
3,619
3,370
3,403
3,644
5,151
Total Platform assets under management
$76,859
$80,210
$83,005
$84,347
$82,727
Platform-only assets (E)
12,206
13,292
13,863
14,341
13,978
Total Platform assets (E)
$89,065
$93,502
$96,868
$98,688
$96,705
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$91,349
$93,458
$91,965
$90,557
$89,250
Collective trust fund programs
96
68
5
5
5
Liquidity funds
2,621
2,681
2,742
2,391
2,223
Total assets under management
$94,066
$96,207
$94,712
$92,953
$91,478
Client assets under advisement
4,146
4,516
4,658
4,812
4,889
Total assets
$98,212
$100,723
$99,370
$97,765
$96,367
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs
$78,035
$84,553
$89,441
$90,457
$86,633
Liquidity funds
490
469
532
491
432
Total assets under management
$78,525
$85,022
$89,973
$90,948
$87,065
Client assets under administration (A)
817,330
853,810
851,183
879,718
888,854
Total assets
$895,855
$938,832
$941,156
$970,666
$975,919
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,743
$1,870
$1,958
$2,053
$2,025
Liquidity funds
169
236
205
197
286
Total assets under management
$1,912
$2,106
$2,163
$2,250
$2,311
Client assets under advisement
1,327
1,406
1,423
1,423
1,397
Total assets
$3,239
$3,512
$3,586
$3,673
$3,708
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$97,476
$103,583
$99,924
$97,381
$96,449
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$288,947
$301,807
$299,681
$296,693
$290,937
Collective trust fund programs
78,137
84,628
89,452
90,468
86,644
Liquidity funds
10,775
10,589
10,798
11,175
12,495
Total assets under management
$377,859
$397,024
$399,931
$398,336
$390,076
Client assets under advisement
5,473
5,922
6,081
6,235
6,286
Client assets under administration (D)
821,647
858,215
855,659
884,325
893,354
Platform-only assets
12,206
13,292
13,863
14,341
13,978
Total assets
$1,217,185
$1,274,453
$1,275,534
$1,303,237
$1,303,694
(A)
Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during first-quarter 2022 include $12.7 billion that are
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.6 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during first-quarter
(D)
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.8 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during
(E)
Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Lindsey Opsahl
Leslie Wojcik
SEI
SEI
+1 610-676-4052
+1 610-676-4191
View original content:
SOURCE SEI Investments Company