Pro Football Retired Players Association Announces Retirement of Robert Schmidt as Executive Director, Appointment of Joseph Agbasi as New Executive Director

ARLINGTON, Va., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, announced the retirement of Robert L. Schmidt, who has led the organization since April 2016. The Board of Directors has appointed Joseph Agbasi to succeed Schmidt as Executive Director.

Schmidt has been the Executive Director of PFRPA since its inception. He and Agbasi, who currently holds the title of Senior Director, have worked together the past six years to develop the organization into the resource it is today for retired NFL players.

"Bob was a valuable part of the identification and implementation of the PFRPA Dental and Vision Plans, our comprehensive dental and vision benefits for retired NFL players and their spouses," said Ron Mix, President of the PFRPA Board of Directors. "We wish him good health in his retirement. We are fortunate to have Joe Agbasi to take his place as Executive Director. He has the experience, expertise and work ethic to continue the work in this important position."

PFRPA focuses on solidifying and preserving the legacy of retired NFL players by creating and managing new revenue streams, while developing meaningful health, welfare and educational programs. The organization currently provides dental and vision insurance benefits to more than 10,500 retired players and more than 3,000 players' spouses.

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA's licensing agency, develops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,500 retired players and more than 3,000 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

