Phanes Therapeutics revealed manufacturing validation of its bispecific technology platforms PACbody™ and SPECpair™ at AACR 2022

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), an emerging leader in innovative discovery research and development in immuno-oncology, revealed that the company has completed the manufacturing scale production of a bispecific antibody constructed with its PACbody™ and SPECpair™ technologies. The details were presented in one of its posters at this year's American Association for Cancer Research (AACR 2022) Annual Meeting, which was held April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, LA. The lead molecule is PT886, an anti-Claudin 18.2/anti-CD47 bispecific antibody being studied for pancreatic and gastric cancers, with a target IND filing date in Q2 2022. The manufacturing production was carried out at 2,000-liter scale and the drug product has been finished to support an upcoming Phase 1 study.

(PRNewsfoto/Phanes Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

"This represents the full validation of our bispecific antibody technology platforms, PACbody™ and SPECpair™," said Ming Wang, PhD, MBA, CEO of Phanes Therapeutics. "The use of these technology platforms allows for manufacturing native IgG-like bispecific antibodies like monoclonal antibodies that are fit for platform in the conventional manufacturing process and thus offer low CMC risk. We are advancing multiple other bispecific antibodies in the pipeline leveraging the same technologies."

In addition to the PT886 poster, Phanes presented two other posters at AACR 2022 on PT199, an anti-CD73 mAb with a differentiated mechanism of action, and PT217, an anti-DLL3/anti-CD47 bispecific antibody, respectively.

About Phanes Therapeutics



Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery in immuno-oncology. Based in San Diego, California, the company's management team members previously held senior managerial and R&D positions in leading global pharmaceutical and biotech companies with extensive experience in R&D and commercialization. The company's bispecific antibody platform is PACbody™, a proprietary approach for constructing native IgG-like bispecific antibodies without using protein engineering so that the antibody molecules maintain native structures with superb CMC characteristics, SPECpair™, which allows for mAb-like manufacturability of bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structures, and ATACCbody™, a proprietary technology for targeting solid tumors using immuno-oncology molecules with minimal risk of cytokine release syndrome,. For more information, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics