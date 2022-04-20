PBI Research Services Announces Expanded Capabilities for CertiCensus®: The First Single-Source Pension Plan Population Management Solution

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBI Research Services, the leading death audit and locate service provider, today announced expanded capabilities of CertiCensus, the industry's first single-source proactive pension plan population management solution to help pension plans reduce costs, eliminate overpayments, ensure regulatory compliance and mitigate cybersecurity risk.
CertiCensus offers continuous participant monitoring for up-to-date census data, comprehensive reporting and a full audit trail. This complete population management solution includes: identifying decedents with 95% accuracy compared to industry averages of 70%, locating missing participants and/or beneficiaries, updating Personally Identifiable Information (PII), and sending required participant communications and managing all returned mail.
Today, without a single source of data, pension plans often turn to a variety of service providers or internal processes, using disparate data sources and information to manage their pension participant pool. These efforts can be costly, time-consuming, result in missing participants/beneficiaries and unidentified decedents, result in increased cybersecurity threats, and often fall short of DOL compliance.
About PBI Research Services
PBI Research Services is the leading provider of proactive pension plan management including death audit, locate services, and uncashed check management. With the largest team of experts in the industry, PBI delivers exceptional data accuracy using artificial intelligence, 26,000 integrated databases, proprietary processes, 40 years of best practices and human expertise. PBI has helped thousands of customers including some of the largest pension plans, insurance companies, third-party administrators, and financial institutions save over $100 million in overpayments, minimize fraud, meet compliance regulations, and locate participants and beneficiaries. Learn more at www.pbinfo.com.
